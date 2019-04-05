Danes splitting up to take mandatory divorce course

AFP, COPENHAGEN

Gone are the days in Denmark when parents could get a divorce with a simple online click — now they have to complete a course before their marriage can be dissolved.

As part of a new divorce law that entered into force on Monday, parents with children under the age of 18 who want to end their marriage must take a 30-minute online course designed to help them and their children adapt as smoothly as possible to their new situation.

There is also a new three-month reflection period before a divorce is finalized.

With almost half of all marriages ending in divorce in Denmark, the course has been designed as an aid to improve communication and avoid some of the most common pitfalls that can arise when a family breaks up.

“The digital course answers some of the most fundamental questions that you are left with during a divorce,” the Danish Ministry for Children and Social Affairs said in an e-mail.

If parents fail to complete the course — which is available online or on a smartphone app — within the three-month waiting period, the couple remain married.

Set up by researchers at the University of Copenhagen, the program has 17 modules offering concrete solutions to potential conflict areas, ranging from how to handle birthday parties to how to talk to your children when they are upset.

Experts say the course is a good first step, but they would like to see divorcing parents offered even more counseling.

“It’s a good start,” said Trine Schaldemose, deputy head of family help association Moedrehjaelpen.

The online course is an “easy and cheap decision, but it’s only helpful if the conflict level between parents is not too high,” she said.

The Scandinavian nation last year registered 15,000 divorces, or 46.5 percent of marriages recorded, according to Statistics Denmark.

The nation has long been a champion of children’s and family rights, offering year-long parental leaves and universal public daycare.

Last year, about 70 percent of children lived together with both their parents, compared with 85 percent in 1980.

Joint custody is increasingly common in the event of divorce, with many experts considering it best for children to live every other week with each parent to maintain close relations.

In less than 10 years, joint custody has risen from 16 percent of children in 2009 to more than 30 percent last year, according to the Danish Center for Social Science Research (VIVE).

Until now, Danes seeking a mutually consensual divorce have been able to do so by submitting a form online, requiring no judge nor waiting period.

The simplicity of proceedings is not controversial in Denmark.

“We think that people are mature enough to know if they want to divorce or not,” VIVE researcher Mai Heide Ottosen said.

Now, once a couple has submitted the online papers, they are sent a personalized link to the course.

When Henriette Fuchs divorced three years ago, she jumped at the chance to take the course offered to her during its test phase.

“It’s a good way to remind parents that there are things they really need to think about,” said the mother of two children, aged seven and 10. “In situations where you’re not very rational, it forces you to reflect on how you feel and how to handle a particular situation.”

The “Cooperation After Divorce” modules were tested on 2,500 volunteers between 2015 and last year, and the results were “staggering,” said Martin Hald, a psychologist and associate professor at the University of Copenhagen who helped create the course.