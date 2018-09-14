Agencies

Possible Riot poisoning

A member of the punk protest group Pussy Riot has been hospitalized in grave condition for what could be a possible poisoning. Ekho Moskvy radio and online news portal Meduza on Wednesday reported that Pyotr Verzilov has been in emergency care since late on Tuesday. They quoted a fellow Pussy Riot member, Veronika Nikulshina, as saying that Verzilov’s symptoms included losing his eyesight and ability to speak. Nikulshina said Verzilov was being treated in the toxicology unit of a Moscow hospital, indicating a suspected poisoning.

Russian hacker pleads guilty

A Russian man considered to be one of the world’s most notorious hackers on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Hartford, Connecticut, to charges alleging he operated a network of devices used to steal computer credentials, distribute spam e-mails and install malicious software. Peter Levashov, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, wire fraud, identity theft and other charges. Investigators linked Levashov to a series of powerful botnets, or networks hijacked computers capable of pumping out billions of spam e-mails. Federal officials said Levashov had controlled the botnets — including one that infected at least 50,000 computers — to harvest e-mail address, log-ins and passwords from infected computers, and also distributed malware and other malicious software. Prosecutors said Levashov had also moderated online forums used to sell and trade stolen identities and credit card numbers.

Ex-officer guilty of assault

A former police officer in an Ohio village on Wednesday was sentenced to 43 years in prison for sexually assaulting four women while on duty. The Dayton Daily News reported that the sentence handed down to 33-year-old Justin Sanderson of Huber Heights provides his first parole opportunity in 33 years. Sanderson was a police officer in the Montgomery County village of Phillipsburg. He was found guilty last month of rape, kidnapping and other charges. Prosecutors say Sanderson was arrested in July last year after two women he met online told police they did not feel free to resist his advances at a motel. Two other women stepped forward after his arrest to say he sexually assaulted them.

Gender identity law passed

After a five-year battle, Congress on Wednesday passed a gender identity law that allows transgender people older than 14 to change their name and gender in official records. Activists called the with 95-46 vote “historic,” with the Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation (Movilh) saying it “will change the quality of life of thousands of people.” The law makes it possible to modify information registered in birth certificates through a simple process done at the civil registry. Those between the ages of 14 and 18 would need permission from a parent or guardian, along with consent granted by a family court. After the vote, conservative lawmakers Sergio Bobadilla and Juan Antonio Coloma said they intend to go to the Constitutional Court to argue that the project “undermines the right of the biological identity of minors.” While LGBT activists applauded the bill, they regretted that it did not include those under 14. “Today is bittersweet, since the discrimination against those under 14 will translate into more suicides,” Movilh cofounder Rolando Jimenez said.