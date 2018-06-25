US tells Syrian rebels in south not to expect help

AFP, BEIRUT

The US has warned rebels in southern Syria that they should not expect military intervention if government troops launch an assault against them, a rebel commander said yesterday.

Russian-backed government forces are preparing an offensive to retake Syria’s southern provinces of Daraa and Sweida, still mostly held by rebels who had been backed by the US for years.

The US warning to the heads of Free Syrian Army (FSA) groups, contained in an Arabic-language message seen by reporters, came as Syrian troops stepped up air strikes on the southern provinces.

“We must clarify our position: we understand that you must make a decision [to fight] based on your interests, the interests of your people and your faction as you see them,” the message read.

“You should not base your decision on an assumption or expectation of military intervention from our side,” it said.

The US did not immediately confirm the letter’s contents.

Syrian regime forces on Saturday made their first gains on the ground against rebel fighters in Daraa Province after several days of intensified airstrikes, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

It also reported that Russia late on Saturday carried out its first air strike on Daraa since brokering a truce there last year.

That “de-escalation” deal for southwest Syria was agreed with the US and Jordan and initially brought some respite to the area, though violations continued.

Those same powers are in talks now to reach a negotiated settlement for the south that could head off a bloody regime assault.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for “an immediate end to the current military escalation” while US Ambassador to the UN Nikky Haley urged Moscow to pressure its Syria to respect the ceasefire.

“We in the US government understand the difficult circumstances you are now facing, and we are still advising the Russians and the Syrian regime not to conduct any military action that will violate the de-escalation zone in southwest Syria,” the US message to rebels said.

The opposition commander who received it said it was not in response to a request for help by anti-regime factions.

“We knew anyway that they weren’t going to intervene, so we weren’t disappointed,” he said. “The letter’s contents mean that America will not be able to help the south — in other words, they are saying ‘you’re on your own.’”

Throwing in Russia’s full military weight in the campaign to regain southern Syria will weaken the ability of mainstream rebel groups to withstand relentless bombing on civilian areas that forced their compatriots in other areas to submit to surrender deals.

Jordan said it was engaged in intensive diplomacy with Washington and Moscow to preserve the zone and prevent a wider confrontation.

Additional reporting by Reuters