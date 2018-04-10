Israeli airstrike targets two areas in northern Gaza

AFP, JERUSALEM

Israeli fighter jets yesterday targeted a Hamas “military target” in northern Gaza in response to Palestinians infiltrating the border and laying bombs the previous day, the army said.

Palestinian security sources in Gaza said the Israeli strikes hit a base in Jabalia belonging to Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, and farmland near Beit Lahia, causing damages but no injuries.

The Israeli strike came a day after suspects crossed the northern Gaza border fence, leaving “explosive devices” that were found by the army.

The border fence between the Palestinian enclave and Israel has become the backdrop of mass Gaza demonstrations that lead to deadly clashes.

Israel has faced mounting questions over its use of live fire after 10 days of protests and clashes along the Gaza Strip border.

The Gaza Health Ministry yesterday said Marwan Qudeih, 45, who was wounded by Israeli fire east of Khan Yunis on March 30, died of his wounds.

His death brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since then to 31.

“The IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] views with great severity the Hamas terror organization endeavors to turn the security fence parameter into a combat zone while attempting to damage security and defense infrastructure,” the army said yesterday in its statement.