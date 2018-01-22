Agencies

SRI LANKA

Fleeing cops lose gun

Police who were charged by elephants as they staked out a cannabis farm dropped an automatic rifle as they ran for their lives, sparking a hunt yesterday for the missing weapon. Policemen who had been camping out near the plantation in a bid to catch the cultivators turned tail and scarpered after the elephants started after them. “The constables dropped their weapons and fled to save their lives when the elephants charged,” a statement said. Officers were now looking for the T56 automatic assault rifle in the bush.

CHINA

Ministry rebukes US

The Ministry of National Defense said the US should abandon a “Cold War” mindset and view Chinese national security and military efforts “rationally and objectively.” The instigators of militarization of the South China Sea are “other countries” that don’t seem to want to see peace in the region and are using the banner of “navigational freedom” to undertake military activities in a tyrannical manner, ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang (任國強) said in a statement released late on Saturday in response to a US Department of Defense strategy report released last week that singled out China’s military modernization and expansion in the South China Sea as key threats to US power. China’s activities in the South China Sea is “a matter within China’s sovereign rights,” Ren said.

BRAZIL

Yellow fever alert declared

The government of Minas Gerais state has decreed a state of emergency for its public health system due to an outbreak of yellow fever in 94 of its 853 cities. The decree was published on Saturday in the state’s official gazette and allows the government to contract health providers without going through a bidding process. Since July last year, 35 cases of yellow fever have been confirmed in the nation and 20 people have died, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health. The WHO last week that all of Sao Paulo state is also at risk for yellow fever and recommended that international visitors to be vaccinated.

HONDURAS

Protester shot and killed

A 60-year-old demonstrator was shot dead on Saturday, opposition leader and former president Manuel Zelaya said as activists blocked roads and clashed with police as part of nationwide protests against the contested re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez. The opposition had called for a “national strike” to block the nation’s main roads ahead of the start of the president’s new term in office this coming Saturday. The government deployed police and soldiers to confront protesters.

NIGERIA

Kidnapped foreigners freed

Two Americans and two Canadians who were kidnapped on Tuesday in Kaduna state have been freed and are in good condition, police said on Saturday. Police and a special anti-kidnapping squad rescued the four in the Kagarko local government area on Friday night after a massive manhunt, state police commissioner Agyole Abeh said. “No ransom was paid. It was the efforts of the police through the directives of the inspector general of police that led to their release,” he said. One suspect was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and police were on the trail of remaining suspects, Abeh said. “They are in good condition but due to trauma they have to undergo medical observation,” Kaduna state police spokesman Mukhtar Aliyu said.