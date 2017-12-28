Court rejects ‘help from God’ appeal

AP, HARTFORD, Connecticut

The Connecticut Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of a murder convict who said the jury in his case was tainted by testimony from a witness who said God helped identify him in a photograph array.

In a 7-0 ruling, justices upheld the conviction of Pedro Miranda, who is serving life in prison for the 1987 killing of 13-year-old Mayra Cruz.

Mayra disappeared while walking to school in Hartford, Connecticut, and her body was found in East Windsor near Miranda’s former employer.

Miranda is also serving a second life sentence in the killing of 17-year-old Carmen Lopez, of Hartford, in 1988.

An innocent man served more than two decades behind bars for that killing before being freed as a result of new DNA testing.

Miranda was also charged with killing a third Hartford teenager, Rosa Valentin, in 1986, but prosecutors declined to try him because of problems with evidence.

Miranda has denied any role in the killings.

A witness, Jose Diaz, told police he saw Mayra get into a yellow Datsun on the day she disappeared, but he could not see the driver’s face.

Police said Diaz identified Miranda, who drove a yellow Datsun, in a photograph array.

During the trial, Diaz testified that when police showed him photographs of possible suspects he asked God for help.

“When I looked at the pictures, my eyesight was brought to this one picture and I started crying and the officer asked me what was going [on], and I told him I asked God for direction,” Diaz said. “And I pointed to picture number [five].”

Miranda’s trial attorneys objected to the testimony.

Judge Trial referee John Mulcahy ordered the jury to leave the courtroom and sustained the objection, but Mulcahy did not tell jurors when they returned to disregard what Diaz said or that he had sustained the objection.

After testimony in the trial was complete, Mulcahy instructed jurors to disregard what Diaz had said after Miranda’s lawyers objected, but not before the objection.

The Supreme Court said it upheld Miranda’s conviction because his lawyers failed to ask the judge to tell the jury the objection was sustained and to disregard his testimony in the days after the objection.

Miranda agreed to the language in the jury instructions, it added.

Miranda was charged with the three killings in 2008 after new DNA tests in the Lopez case linked him to her killing and exonerated her boyfriend, Miguel Roman, who served 20 years in prison before being freed with the help of the Connecticut Innocence Project.

State officials awarded Roman US$6 million for his wrongful conviction.