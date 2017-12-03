Syrian media say Israeli missiles hit ‘military position’

AFP, DAMASCUS

Syrian air defenses early yesterday intercepted at least two missiles allegedly fired by Israel at a government “military position” in Damascus Governorate, but the attack still caused damage, state media reported.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the missiles, presumably Israeli, targeted “positions of the Syrian regime and its allies” southwest of the capital, Damascus.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment.

“At half past midnight, the Israeli enemy fired several surface-to-surface missiles at a military position in Damascus Governorate,” state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

“The air defenses of the Syrian Arab Army were able to deal with the attack ... destroying two of the missiles,” it said, adding that the attack nonetheless caused “material damage.”

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said the missile strike targeted a military base near Kesweh, south of the capital.

“An arms depot was destroyed,” he said, adding that it was not immediately clear whether the warehouse was operated by the army, ally Iran or Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Israel has acknowledged carrying out numerous air and missile strikes in Syria since the outbreak of the bloody civil war six years ago to stop arms deliveries to Hezbollah, with which it fought a devastating 2006 conflict.

Israel has also systematically targeted government positions in response to all fire into territory under its control, regardless of whether it was intentional or not.