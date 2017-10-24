Women 40% poorer by retirement: UBS

Thomson Reuters Foundation, LONDON

Young women with a well-paid job in the developed world will be almost 40 percent poorer than their male colleagues by the time they reach old age, as the pay gap limits women’s ability to invest over time, a study said on Monday.

On average, 25-year-old women living in rich countries earn 10 percent less than men of the same age, Swiss bank UBS said.

By the time they turn 85, the gender pay gap will result in women having 38 percent less wealth than men, the study said, adding that the difference widens if women take a gap year or decide to work part-time for a period of their lives.

“As women are expected to live longer, it is harder for them to maintain their lifestyle in retirement, having to stretch their wealth over a longer period,” the study said.

The research, targeting high-earning clients of the bank’s wealth management unit, was based on a model of an “illustrative Jane and Joe” entering the job market with an annual salary of at least US$100,000 and an inheritance of US$1 million.

A report published last year by the World Economic Forum said that women worldwide earned just more than half as much as their male counterparts, despite working more hours, and it could take 170 years to eradicate the disparity.