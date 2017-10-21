Sao Paulo plan to distribute leftover pulp ridiculed

AFP, SAO PAULO, Brazil

Nicknamed “dog food” and made from nearly expired left-overs, a new product designed to fight hunger among school kids in Brazil’s largest city has sparked controversy.

Sao Paulo Mayor Joao Doria this week presented the dry pellets at a press conference and promised they will reduce hunger among the city’s poorest school children, while also slashing food waste.

In some of its forms, such as the pellets, the recycled food — officially known as farinata — can be eaten on its own, but it can also be added to other meals, such as spaghetti or cakes.

Despite the public outcry over its dystopian appearance and unappealing provenance, the mayor — from the conservative PSDB party, and tipped as a potential presidential candidate in next year’s election — said he had already authorized the food to be distributed to some of the city’s schools this month, without specifying how many children would receive it.

“The ministry of education has been authorized to use it in school meals, in a complementary form,” Doria said.

Brazilian Secretary for Human Rights Eloisa Arruda said the move had been taken before a full study on the nutritional needs of underprivileged students had been carried out in Sao Paulo, the largest metropolis in South America.

Doria described the pellets as a “blessed food” when he presented them and defended their immediate distribution to children from lower income families.

“Starting in October, we will have a gradual roll-out... to offer it to people who are hungry,” he said.

However, a lack of transparency over farinata’s production and exact usage have only sharpened the controversy in a society already plagued by vast disparities between rich and poor.

“When we offer pellets to lower income people to eat, we are only exacerbating the inequality in society,” Region Council on Nutrition spokeswoman Vivian Zollar said, adding that the move demanded a broader debate within society.

The council issued a statement this week questioning the distribution of the pellets, saying it was a violation of the right to adequate food and “flew in the face of advances made in recent years in the field of food security.”

Zollar also said the mayor’s office had not sufficiently researched possible alternatives to tackle the problem of food scarcity.

“When the city presented the pellets, they said it was a good practice... but no one ever thought it would replace food,” she said.

The state of Sao Paulo has 1.5 million people suffering from a lack of food, according to a 2013 study by the Brazilian Institute for Geography and Statistics.

That number rises to 7.2 million across the country

“It offends me when people call this dog food, and say it is degrading to the poor” said Sao Paulo Cardinal Odilo Scherer, who supports the mayor’s initiative. “It is degrading to deny them food.”

He called for the debate over the new foodstuff to be depoliticized and carried out “with more objectivity.”

Rosana Perrotti, a representative for Plataforma Sinergia, the group that developed farinata, said the new product met all the requirements set out under Brazilian law. She described the food pellets as a unique development that could extend by at least two years the shelf life of foods that were about to expire.

However, she denied reporters’ requests to visit the facility that produces the pellets, citing the need to protect the group’s unique technology.