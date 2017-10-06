Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

North gets second Web link

A state-owned Russian company has opened up a second Internet connection for North Korea, security experts in Seoul said. The activation of the new line from TransTeleCom was first detected on Sunday by analysts at Dyn Research, which monitors global Internet connectivity. The new connection supplements an existing link provided by China Unicom. It gives Pyongyang “significantly more resilience against attacks on their network infrastructure,” said Bryce Boland, the chief technology officer in the Asia-Pacific for cybersecurity firm FireEye. The news comes after the Washington Post reported that the US Cyber Command had carried out attacks against hackers in the North aimed at cutting off their access to the Internet.

NIGER

US commandos killed

US officials said three US Army special operations commandos were killed on Wednesday and two others were wounded when they came under fire in the southwest of the nation. The officials said the two wounded were taken to Niamey, the capital, and are in stable condition. They said the commandos were likely attacked by al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb militants. The US Africa Command said the forces were with a joint US and Nigerien patrol near the Mali border when they came under fire.

JAPAN

Search on for fishermen

Three coastguard patrol boats yesterday were searching for 12 crew members of a Chinese fishing boat that collided with a Hong Kong tanker. Coastguards said they received a report of the collision from their Chinese counterparts yesterday morning saying that 12 of the 16 people on fishing vessel were missing and asking for help. The collision occurred 400km north of the Oki Islands in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, officials said. The tanker’s crew were believed to be safe, a coastguard official said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Request to die rejected

The High Court yesterday rejected a terminally ill man’s request to die with medical help. Three judges turned down a request from 67-year-old Noel Conway, who has motor neurone disease and has been given less than six months to live. He had applied to the court in July, asking for a declaration that the outlawing of suicide is incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights. Conway said he was “deeply disappointed” by the ruling and would appeal. He said that since he was now no longer well enough to travel abroad to obtain assisted suicide in Switzerland, his only option now was to die by suffocation, by removing his ventilator himself.

UNITED STATES

Vandals damage memorial

A memorial in Ohio honoring the nation’s 25th president, William McKinley, has been vandalized again. The Canton Repository reports someone unbolted two bronze window covers from the base of the McKinley National Memorial in Canton last weekend, but left the heavy covers behind. The memorial contains the remains of McKinley, his wife and their two daughters.

CARIBBEAN

Tropical depression forms

A tropical depression developing off Nicaragua is expected to dump heavy rains on parts of Central America before strengthening into a hurricane that could touch Mexico and eventually reach the US, the US National Hurricane Centersaid. Mexico issued a hurricane watch for Quintana Roo state.