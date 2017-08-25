Nuanced plan needed on Rohingya: panel

Reuters, YANGON, Myanmar

Myanmar should respond to a crisis over its Muslim Rohingya community in a “calibrated” way without excessive force, a panel led by former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan said yesterday, adding that radicalization was a danger if problems were not addressed.

The treatment of about 1.1 million Rohingya has emerged as majority Buddhist Myanmar’s most contentious human rights issue as it makes a transition from decades of harsh military rule.

Annan’s commission — appointed last year by Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi to come up with long-term solutions for violence-riven, ethnically and religiously divided Rakhine State — said perpetrators of rights abuses should be held accountable.

Security deteriorated sharply in the western state on the border with Bangladesh in October last year, when Rohingya militants killed nine policemen in attacks on border posts.

The Burmese military sent troops fanning out into Rohingya villages in an offensive beset by allegations of arson, killings and rape by the security forces, and which sent 87,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh.

The situation in the state deteriorated again this month when security forces began a new “clearance operation” with tension shifting to a township, Rathetaung, where Buddhist Rakhine and Rohingya communities live side-by-side.

“While Myanmar has every right to defend its own territory, a highly militarized response is unlikely to bring peace to the area,” the nine-member commission said in its final report.

Instead, a nuanced, comprehensive response was urgently needed to “ensure that violence does not escalate and intercommunal tensions are kept under control”, it said.

The commission warned that if human rights were not respected and “the population remain politically and economically marginalized — northern Rakhine State may provide fertile ground for radicalization, as local communities may become increasingly vulnerable to recruitment by extremists.”

The Rohingya are denied citizenship and classified as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite claiming roots in the region that go back centuries, with communities marginalized and occasionally subjected to communal violence.

Annan has visited Myanmar three times since his appointment, including two trips to Rakhine State.

Annan presented his findings to Aung San Suu Kyi and Burmese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and was scheduled to give a news conference later yesterday.

The UN said in a February report that security forces had instigated a campaign that “very likely” amounted to crimes against humanity and possibly ethnic cleansing.

That led to the establishment of a UN fact-finding mission a month later.

However, a domestic investigation team criticized the UN report this month and rejected the allegations of abuses by security forces.

Myanmar declined to grant visas to three experts appointed by the UN and instead the government said Myanmar would comply with recommendations by the Annan team.

However, Annan’s panel — which has a broad mandate to look into, among other things, long-term economic development, education and healthcare in the state — said it was “not mandated to investigate specific cases of alleged human rights violations.”

The government “should ensure — based on independent and impartial investigation — that perpetrators of serious human rights violations are held accountable,” it said.