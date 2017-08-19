Agencies

UNITED STATES

New ‘Calexit’ submitted

A group of Californians has submitted yet another initiative to secede from the US as the nation is gripped by one of its worst political crises in recent history. The “Calexit” ballot proposal put forward on Thursday by a fringe political group calls for a constitutional convention to overhaul one of the nation’s founding documents on the grounds that it is incompatible with what the Golden State stands for. “The current relationship between the federal government of the United States of America and California prevents California, and other states, from taking ownership over their future and must be revised,” the initiative says.

UNITED STATES

‘Fitzgerald’ sailors let go

The commander of a US Navy ship that collided with a Philippine-flagged cargo ship off Japan, killing seven Americans, is to be relieved of duty and several other sailors face punishment, a senior admiral said on Thursday. Among those being disciplined from the crew of the USS Fitzgerald are its commanding officer, executive officer and senior enlisted sailor, who will all be relieved of their duties aboard the ship, vice chief of naval operations Admiral Bill Moran said.

PORTUGAL

Fires cut off village of 2,000

Forest fires cut off a village of 2,000 people in Portugal, as firefighters on Thursday struggled to control two major blazes in the center of the country, local officials said. With another wave of hot weather forecast, the government declared a state of emergency in some central and northern regions. Summer has seen a record number of fires and Portuguese Minister of the Interior Constanca Urbano de Sousa has blamed arsonists and human negligence for most of them. “It’s impossible to leave or to enter Macao because of the flames and the smoke,” Macao Mayor Vasco Estrela told the Lusa news agency. The fire, which broke out on Tuesday evening, grew stronger through Wednesday and by early Thursday had surrounded the village, he said. Already at the end of last month, a major fire had destroyed between 80 percent and 90 percent of the village, he said.

UNITED STATES

Whale was frequent visitor

A right whale found dead in waters near Cape Cod this week has been identified as a frequent visitor to the area that was first spotted off the Cape in 1992. The Cape Cod Times reported that the 26-year-old female whale named Couplet on Thursday was identified through photographs in a database at the New England Aquarium. It was at least the 13th North Atlantic right whale to be found dead this year off the coasts of Canada and Massachusetts. Couplet’s carcass was discovered on Monday. The cause of death is under investigation. Right whales are among the most imperiled marine mammals. No more than 500 of them still exist in the wild.

UNITED KINGDOM

Malala accepted by Oxford

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousufzai, who was shot by a Taliban gunman for speaking out for girls’ rights to an education, has been accepted by the University of Oxford. The 20-year-old activist shared word of her acceptance on Twitter. She plans to major in philosophy, politics and economics, the favored degree of many of Britain’s top leaders. Yousufzai is to study at Lady Margaret Hall, an Oxford college whose notable alumni include the late Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi.