Car bombs hit Damascus, leaving at least eight dead

AP, DAMASCUS

A series of car bomb explosions yesterday rocked Syria’s capital, killing at least eight people and wounding 12, as officials claimed to have foiled a plot to target crowded areas during the first morning commute after a Muslim holiday.

State media said a suicide car bomber detonated his payload after being surrounded by security forces and that two other car bombs were intercepted before entering the city, suggesting those blasts were controlled detonations.

Two attackers were stopped before rush hour at security checkpoints on the airport road at the entrance to the city, where forces “dealt with them,” Damascus Governor Bashr al-Sabban said, without elaborating.

The attackers were heading to the city center where they hoped to cause maximum damage, he said.

The response marked a “major success in foiling a plot” to cause mass casualties, Syrian Local Administration Minister Hussein Makhlouf said.

Syrian state TV reported the toll, without saying whether those killed and wounded were security forces or civilians.

The attack came on the first full day of work after Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

Such attacks have been relatively rare in Damascus, the seat of power for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who last week made a series of public appearances in a show of increased confidence after more than six years of battling a rebellion.

Pro-government forces have engaged in heavy fighting in Damascus’ suburbs during the war, but have largely kept the rebels out of the city center.

In past days, Syrian troops and allied forces have been fighting to drive the rebels out of Ain Terma and Jobar districts on the city’s eastern outskirts, areas controlled by insurgents since the start of the conflict in 2011.

Footage on state TV from the scene of one explosion, along the road to the airport, showed at least two scorched vehicles.

The closed-off street was littered with debris, while security men roamed the area. Footage from near Tahreer Square in central Damascus showed the facade of one building badly damaged, and mangled vehicles parked in the small roundabout.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the three explosions. It put the death toll at 12, including three attackers.

The attacks come days before Russian-sponsored talks are to resume in the Kazakh capital, Astana, where the two sides agreed to a ceasefire earlier this year that has been repeatedly violated.

The talks are expected to delineate “de-escalation zones.”

The talks are also to discuss the formation of a Syrian national reconciliation committee, Russian officials said.