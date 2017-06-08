FEATURE: Artists protests censorship with ‘Parthenon of Books’

AFP, KASSEL, Germany

It looks like the monumental temple standing imposingly at the Acropolis in Athens, but this replica in central Germany is not built with marble, but books that have been or remain banned.

The Parthenon of Books is the main showpiece at this year’s Documenta — the cult contemporary art show held once every five years in Kassel, Germany.

The work by Argentine artist Marta Minujin is a plea against all forms of censorship.

Minujin, 74, a pop-art icon in South America, has described it as “the most political” of her works.

The Parthenon of Books stands at the same site where, in 1933, Nazis set in flames books by Jewish or Marxist writers.

Fast forward eight decades and there is a team of volunteers wearing hard hats gathering at the foot of a crane, preparing to lift more books onto the installation.

A copy of The First Circle by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn found its place on one of the 46 columns formed by metal grills which are in turn covered with books.

The Russian writer’s novel joins best-sellers including the Bible, The Satanic Verses, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and The Little Prince.

In all, 100,000 copies of 170 titles are to cover the columns, each individually wrapped in a plastic bag to shield it from the capricious German weather.

“The work has exactly the same dimensions as the Parthenon — 70 meters in length, 31 meters in breadth and 10 meters in height,” Documenta curators Pierre bal-Blanc said.

The Frenchman said the art installation at Friedrichsplatz also has a “slightly slanted orientation which gives a more impressive presence, because you get a side view of it rather than a frontal view.”

The showpiece’s reference to ancient Greece is not pure chance.

This year’s edition of Documenta, which attracted 905,000 people in 2012, is taking place simultaneously in Athens.

Since April 8, the Greek capital with its underground emerging art scene has been busy with the exhibitions, concerts, films and performances linked to Documenta.

And from Sunday, the show, known for rejecting commercialism in favor of the quirky and groundbreaking, returns to its birth place, Kassel, where it is to feature works from 160 artists until Sept. 17.

Preparations for the Parthenon of Books began last year, when Minujin launched an appeal to collect up to 100,000 books.

Nineteen students at Kassel University had also helped to draw up an inventory of banned books, listing about 70,000 that span “the Protestant Reformation 500 years ago to apartheid South Africa,” art historian Florian Gassner said.

The process of picking which titles would be featured was at times complicated.

“In communist East Germany, there wasn’t a list of banned books drawn up by the authorities,” Gassner said.

“What happened was that at the moment when a writer wanted to get his work published, suddenly there was no more paper for the job,” he said.

Finally, Minujin and the Documenta team shortlisted 170 titles.

However, what is perhaps Germany’s most controversial work, banned in several countries, will not figure on the Parthenon — Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

The book outlines Hitler’s ideology that formed the basis for Nazism, but, like pornographic works, has been deliberately left out of the exhibition.

Meanwhile, some art experts have also decried the key showpiece of this year’s Documenta as a copy of a work that already exists.