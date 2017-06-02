Agencies

TURKEY

Helicopter crash kills 13

A military helicopter crashed on Wednesday near the border with Iraq, killing all 13 personnel on board, the military said. The crash occurred in the border province of Sirnak, where government troops are engaged in operations against Kurdish militants. A military statement said the crash appeared to be accidental, with initial information indicating that helicopter had hit a high-voltage transmission line shortly after taking off from a base in Sirnak’s Senoba region. The private DHA news agency said a delegation led by a major-general was on board.

BANGLADESH

Navy rescues fishermen

The navy yesterday said that it has rescued 23 fishermen from the Bay of Bengal and is searching for scores more missing since Cyclone Mora hit two days ago. Most of those rescued were plucked from a sinking boat which had broken down, stranding them at sea. “At least 15 ships have been deployed to search for survivors in the Bay of Bengal after the storm,” a senior navy official said. Mushtaq Ahmed, a local fishing industry representative, said that eight boats carrying about 150 fishermen have so far failed to return.

ISRAEL

Palestinian stabs soldier

A Palestinian woman was shot and critically wounded yesterday after stabbing a soldier outside a Jewish settlement in the northern West Bank, the army and medics said. The soldier was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his upper body, medics from Magen David Adom emergency service said. The attack took place at the entrance to Mevo Dotan, a Jewish settlement southwest of Jenin.

UGANDA

Chinese envoys investigated

President Yoweri Museveni has ordered an investigation into possible collusion between the Ugandan Wildlife Authority (UWA) and two Chinese diplomats in the trafficking of ivory. The Chinese embassy officials are suspected of colluding in the movement of ivory from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic and South Sudan, a government official said. Ali Munira, spokeswoman for the Inspectorate General of Government ombudsman, did not name the Chinese diplomats, but said the UWA was under suspicion. Museveni has also ordered a new probe into the theft of ivory worth more than US$1 million in November 2014.

JAPAN

Satellite launched

A rocket carrying a satellite with a local version of the US global positioning system (GPS) was launched yesterday, part of a government bid to increase the precision of location information used in smartphones and car navigation systems. The rocket that carried the satellite called “Michibiki No. 2” was launched from Tanegashima.

SOUTH AFRICA

Warning over pangolins

A conservation group said the seizure of 6.35 tonnes of pangolin scales in Hong Kong this week indicates that the heavily poached creature “could soon vanish for good” if urgent steps are not taken to protect it. The International Fund for Animal Welfare on Wednesday said that the size of the seized shipment from Nigeria was 10 times bigger than a confiscation of pangolin scales in Malaysia three weeks earlier. The fund wants China and other countries to take steps to curb the demand for pangolins, whose scales are used in traditional medicine in parts of Asia.

UNITED KINGDOM

Arrested man released

Manchester police on Wednesday released without charge one of the men arrested in connection with the terrorist attack on Monday last week at a pop concert in the city. Ten men remained in custody following the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena, where US singer Ariana Grande was performing. Twenty-two people, including seven children, were killed in the attack. The 21-year-old man released had been arrested on Wednesday last week in the town of Nuneaton in central England, more than 180km from Manchester. “As it stands 16 people in total have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which six people have since been released without charge,” police said in a statement.