Le Pen ambushed in TV debate

French National Front leader Marine Le Pen was labeled soft on her euro exit plans during a television debate performance that failed to win over viewers.

Le Pen’s opposition to the EU has been a signature issue in the French presidential election. Yet, with all candidates granted a hearing in a four-hour discussion on Tuesday night, Le Pen repeatedly lost her cool and was confronted by a marginal rival who tried to paint himself as the true anti-euro firebrand. Two snap polls rated her only the fourth-most-convincing candidate, with roughly half the endorsements of front-runner Emmanuel Macron.

“What I see here around this table is 10 out of 11 candidates who approve in principle of the EU and all propose to renegotiate,” said Francois Asselineau, who has the support of 0.5 percent of the electorate, according to pollster Ifop. “I am the only candidate of Frexit, which is to say the exit from the European Union.”

The first ever French election debate to include all the candidates featured a Ford factory worker in a T-shirt, a drawling southern farmer and a high-school teacher in her second run for president who called for firing workers to be outlawed.

With another debate planned for April 20 still not confirmed, Tuesday night’s exercise might have been the last chance to present all the candidates to voters before the April 23 first round of the election.

Communist-backed Jean-Luc Melenchon was judged the best performer in an Elabe poll of 1,024 viewers. Twenty-five percent said Melenchon was the most convincing, followed by 21 percent for Macron. Republican Francois Fillon scored 15 percent, followed by Le Pen at 11 percent.

A separate survey by OpinionWay had Melenchon, Macron and Fillon tied on 18 percent with Le Pen at 11 percent.

Socialist Benoit Hamon, who slid in the polls after a pale performance in the first debate, again received the worst scores of the top five candidates.

“Marine Le Pen’s score is quite mediocre because she had competition on the anti-European issue,” Elabe pollster Bernard Sananes said.

Fillon “didn’t get any fresh momentum,” Sananes added.

While the so-called minor candidates reveled in their moment in the spotlight, Le Pen and front-runner Macron served up a taste of their likely match-up in the runoff on May 7, sparring over the risks of leaving the euro, Le Pen’s legal problems and her father Jean-Marie Le Pen’s history of racism.

As Macron, a 39-year-old former economy minister, accused Marine Le Pen of risking war in Europe with her attacks on the EU and hinted at her party’s record of antisemitism, Marine Le Pen shook her head and rolled her eyes.

“Let’s not forget where we’re coming from,” he shouted, struggling to be heard over his rival. “You have been repeating the same lies for 40 years — those your father used to tell.”

Third-placed Fillon, hoping to repeat the comeback he pulled off in the Republican primaries last year, skewered Marine Le Pen on her plan for a referendum on euro membership, saying it was the sum total of her plans for the economy.

“In reality Madame Le Pen has no economic policy,” Fillon said. “The policy she does have will melt the moment the French vote” in that referendum.

With polls showing that she is virtually sure to make the final round of voting, and yet far short of a majority, Marine Le Pen has been seeking to reassure voters in that her euro exit plans can be carried out smoothly.