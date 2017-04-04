Serbian prime minister elected president

AP and NY Times News Service, BELGRADE

A near-complete official vote count of Serbia’s presidential election has confirmed that Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic has won by a landslide in the first round of voting.

The Serbian State Election Commission after counting 91 percent of ballots yesterday said that Vucic won 55 percent of votes, followed by liberal candidate Sasa Jankovic with 16 percent, and Luka Maksimovic, a parody politician, with 9 percent.

The triumph at Sunday’s election presents a major boost for Vucic, who is expected to further tighten his grip on power.

A former extreme nationalist who has rebranded himself as pro-EU reformer, Vucic has said he wants to lead the Balkan country into the EU, while pushing for deeper ties to long-time ally Russia.

While Serbia is a parliamentary republic, and the presidency is intended as a largely symbolic position, the actual effect of the election result is seen as removing the last check on Vucic’s power and as a further erosion of Serbia’s nascent democratic institutions.

Vucic, by far the most popular political leader in the country, is to choose his successor as prime minister, most likely a pliant one, and he is expected to exercise unchallenged control over all of the country’s main political institutions: Parliament, the executive branch, the ruling party and the presidency.

With its coalition partners, his party has a strong and solid majority in the Serbian Parliament, and the courts are weak and seen as politically controlled.

Departing Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic had been one of the few checks on Vucic’s power.

Declaring victory in the capital, Belgrade, Vucic said: “When you have results like this, it’s clear to everyone that there is no instability... Serbia is strong, Serbia is powerful and it will be even stronger.”

As Western governments decrease their involvement in the Balkans and membership in the EU loses its appeal to Serbia and other countries, political leaders in the region are feeling less pressure to govern within the confines of democratic institutions or to protect human rights, press freedom and the rule of law, and to fight corruption.

The regional trend is toward “weak democracies with autocratically minded leaders, who govern through informal patronage networks and claim to provide pro-Western stability in the region,” according to a study by the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group.

Observers view Vucic’s consolidation of power as a product of this drive for stability that has shaped the politics of the western Balkans over the past decade, as Western governments choose to engage with strong leaders rather than work to strengthen democratic institutions.

“Stability trumps everything,” said Jelena Milic, director of the liberal Center for Euro-Atlantic Studies in Belgrade.

Public opinion surveys before the election showed that Serbian voters considered Vucic the best candidate for delivering stability, Ipsos pollster Srdjan Bogosavljevic said in Belgrade.

Living in a region still inflamed by ethnic tensions and economic turbulence, in which older people experienced three wars in a generation, Serbs want a strong leader to guide the country, Bogosavljevic said.