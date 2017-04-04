Cambodia, US still split on war debt

NY Times News Service, PHNOM PENH

During the Vietnam War, even as US B-52 Stratofortress aircraft were carpet-bombing the Cambodian countryside, the US lent hundreds of millions of US dollars to Cambodia’s flailing government to feed and clothe refugees fleeing the chaos.

Now the US wants that money back — with interest.

For decades, Cambodia has refused to repay the debt, which has grown to more than half a billion US dollars. It says the US, if anything, owes Cambodia a moral debt for the devastation it caused.

Washington says a loan is a loan.

However, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, an admirer of US President Donald Trump, has appealed to him to forgive the debt.

“Oh, America and US President Donald Trump, how can this be?” Hun Sen said in February, according to the Cambodia Daily. “You attacked us and demand that we give money.”

Between 1965 and 1973, as it fought what would prove to be a losing war in neighboring Vietnam, the US dropped about 500,000 tonnes of explosives on eastern Cambodia. The bombardment started covertly as part of an effort to cut off supply routes used by the Viet Cong.

In 1969, under then-US president Richard Nixon, it expanded into full-fledged carpet-bombing, meant to buy time for US troops to pull out of South Vietnam, while halting the advance of the ultra-communist Khmer Rouge rebels fighting the Cambodian government.

Rice farmers fled the fighting and the bombs in large numbers, abandoning their fields for Phnom Penh. As a food shortage ensued, the US — which was backing the anti-communist government led by then-Cambodian prime minister Lon Nol — lent the country US$274 million to buy US rice, wheat, oil and cotton.

“Many, many people came to Phnom Penh from the countryside, so there was nobody to produce food,” Chhang Song, who was the Cambodian minister for information under Nol, said by telephone from Long Beach, California, where he lives. “There were 2 million, many, many, and we had to provide food for these people.”

The loan, made under a program called Food for Peace, was an afterthought for both countries, which were far more focused on the deteriorating security situation. In April 1975, the US pulled out of Cambodia just before the Khmer Rouge seized power, ushering in a brutal period of starvation, forced labor and mass murder during which up to 2.2 million people died.

However, in the 1990s, as Cambodia began to emerge from decades of war, the US said the money was still owed, with interest and late fees, though it offered rescheduling on favorable terms. Since then, the debt has swelled to US$506 million.

“We lack the legal authority to write off debts for countries that are able, but unwilling to pay,” US embassy in Phnom Penh spokesman Jay Raman said in an e-mail last month. “These legal authorities do not change from one administration to the next, absent an action from [US] Congress.”

Cambodia argues that the loan is invalid because Nol’s government, who seized power in a 1970 coup that deposed then-prince Norodom Sihanouk, was illegitimate.

However, the US Department of State said the international financial system would fall apart if governments cannot be held responsible for their predecessors’ debts.

The US has also disputed arguments by Cambodia that it cannot afford to repay the debt. Once one of the world’s poorest countries, Cambodia graduated to lower-middle income status last year, with a GDP of about US$19 billion, according to the IMF.