Sex abuse board to go on without survivor member

AP, VATICAN CITY

Members of Pope Francis’ sex abuse advisory board on Sunday vowed to press ahead with their work even without abuse survivors on the panel following the resignation of a respected child advocate.

The commission wrapped up a plenary session saying it would “find new ways” to ensure people who were abused by clergy shape and inform its work, but no specifics were announced and it was not clear if survivors would be named as members down the line.

Irish abuse survivor Marie Collins, a founding member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, resigned on March 1, citing what she called “unacceptable” resistance to the commission’s proposals from the Vatican’s doctrine office, which is responsible for processing cases against abusive priests.

Collins mentioned in particular the alleged refusal by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to implement proposals approved by the pope and to collaborate with the commission.

In a statement on Sunday, the commission expressed support for Collins and separately, several members said they agreed fully with her criticism of the doctrine office.

“What Marie has said is the truth,” said Catherine Bonnet, a French child psychiatrist and author on child sex abuse. “It is more than the voice of a survivor. She has a general view of what is needed.”

Baroness Sheila Hollins, a psychiatrist and specialist in child abuse, said the church has tended to view the clergy abuse problem from a purely canonical or legal perspective, when a multidisciplinary approach is required to address the lasting trauma suffered by victims.

“Some church leaders get it, and some church leaders don’t,” Hollins said.