Agencies

GERMANY

Police arrest axe attacker

A man was arrested on Thursday after injuring seven people with an axe at the main train station in Duesseldorf in what appeared to be a random attack, police said. Officers were alerted about an attack shortly before 9pm, prompting a large-scale police response. “A person, probably armed with an axe, attacked people at random,” police said in a statement. Seven people were injured, three of them seriously. The statement said police are investigating whether the suspect attacked passengers on a commuter train as well. The suspected attacker was arrested after jumping off an overpass near the train station, the statement said. The 36-year-old man, described as being from “the former Yugoslavia” and living in the nearby city of Wuppertal, suffered serious injuries and was being treated in a hospital. “The suspect appears to have had psychological problems,” police said. An axe was recovered and officers were searching the area in and around the station, which was closed for the investigation. Police withdrew an earlier report that a second person had been arrested.

SWITZERLAND

Two killed in cafe shooting

Gunmen on Thursday opened fire inside a cafe in the city of Basel, leaving two people dead and a third critically wounded, authorities said. A statement from the office of the local prosecutor said two men entered Cafe 56 at 8:15pm and unleashed a salvo of gunfire. They then escaped in the direction of a nearby railway station. The identity of the three victims had yet to be determined, authorities said. No one else was hurt in the attack. Investigations are still ongoing, but a police officer told reporters: “This is a local incident. It has nothing to do with Islamists or terrorism.” He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly. Forensic teams could be seen going in and out of the cafe collecting evidence.

THE NETHERLANDS

Military budget ‘neglected’

The military has been “gravely neglected” under Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government and even if spending is increased, it will not be in a state of “basic readiness” until 2021 at the earliest, a key government adviser said yesterday. In a scathing report less than a week before a national election, the Advisory Council on International Affairs advised any incoming government to boost spending to the European average for the coming four years and to the NATO norm of 2 percent for the subsequent four. NATO has previously criticized the country for inadequate military spending, notably on ground forces and operational support. The country spends a little more than 1 percent of GDP on its military, versus the European NATO average of about 1.4 percent.

UNITED STATES

Police probe make-up heist

Los Angeles police are looking to throw shade at the thieves behind a million-dollar makeup heist. The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday said that it is investigating after US$4.5 million worth of eye shadow was stolen from a cosmetics warehouse in the city. They say the theft occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at a warehouse in Los Angeles that houses Anastasia Beverly Hills products. Police believe the suspects cut a hole in the roof of the warehouse and made off with 100,000 packages of the beauty company’s “Modern Renaissance” eye shadow. A message left on Thursday evening at Anastasia’s corporate office was not immediately returned.