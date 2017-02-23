The bodies of 74 migrants wash up on Libyan coast

NY Times News Service, CAIRO

The bodies of 74 migrants were recovered from a beach near the town of Zawiya in western Libya, rescuers said on Tuesday, an ominous sign before the high season for Mediterranean crossings.

The bodies were believed to have come from a shipwrecked boat that was found on the same stretch of shore, Libyan Red Crescent spokesman Mohammed Almosrti said.

He estimated that the bodies had been in the water for at least 24 hours.

Red Crescent workers spent seven hours collecting the bodies on Monday afternoon and the organization posted photographs of dozens of black-and-white body bags lined up on a beach.

Three of the dead were said to be women.

Given the capacity of the boat, which could hold up to 120 people, the death toll was expected to rise, Almosrti said.

The tragedy was a stark reminder about what might lie ahead during the main migration season in Libya, the principal springboard for most African migrants seeking to make it to Europe.

Although the illegal trade usually slows for the winter, at least 228 people died last month while trying to reach Italy, mostly in smaller boats and inflatable vessels, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency said.

The bodies that washed up near Zawiya, a smuggling hub about 50km west of the capital, Tripoli, appeared to be a sign that larger boats were now starting to set off.

“Usually they wait until April or May, and it continues until October,” Almosrti said. “If they are starting strong like this, it means we could see a lot of deaths this year.”

The route between Libya and Italy was the site of a record number of deaths last year.

At least 4,579 people died while making that passage, European Border and Coast Guard Agency Director Fabrice Leggerisaid last week. The toll for 2015 was about 3,000.

Libya was the launching point for many of the estimated 180,000 migrants who reached Italy last year.

The migrants entrust their lives to smuggling gangs that have set up along a 370km stretch of coast in western Libya, which is largely controlled by an array of rival militant groups.