Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Dreamworld to reopen

The nation’s biggest theme park yesterday announced its reopening six weeks after four people were killed on a malfunctioning water ride, with the all-clear given following a rigorous safety review. Two women and two men died when rafts on the Thunder River Rapids ride at the hugely popular attraction on the Gold Coast collided on Oct. 25. Ardent Leisure, which owns the park and initially came in for heavy criticism for the way it handled the tragedy, said it would resume operations on Saturday next week with all funds from the opening weekend going to charity. Ardent Leisure previously announced the Thunder River Rapids ride would be demolished and a permanent memorial to the victims erected.

CHINA

More detained over collapse

Six more people were detained over the deaths of 74 workers in the collapse of a platform in a cooling tower at a power plant, one of the nation’s worst work safety disasters in recent years. A total of 15 people have been reported by state media to be in detention after the collapse last week in Jiangxi Province. Xinhua news agency said the latest detentions on Tuesday included two people accused of “selling shoddy products,” but did not detail what those products were. The board chairman of the engineering firm building the plant was already detained, as well as top engineers on the project. Workers were building a circular cooling tower when the interior scaffolding collapsed, causing a large amount of steel, concrete and wooden planks to cave in. President Xi Jinping (習近平) said local governments should learn from the accident and hold accountable anyone responsible. No formal charges have been announced against the 15 people detained.