SYRIA

IS said to use chemicals

Twenty-two Turkey-backed Syrian rebels were hit by a chemical gas attack from Islamic State (IS) militants in northern Syria, the Turkish army said yesterday. “After a rocket was fired by Daesh [IS], 22 opposition members were observed to have been exposed in their eyes and bodies to chemical gas,” the Turkish general staff said in a statement, quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency. It said the attack happened in the area of the village of Khaliliya, east of al-Rai in northern Syria. Turkish media said that the affected Syrian fighters were brought over the frontier to the Turkish border town of Kilis by teams from Turkey’s AFAD emergencies agency.

IRAN

Helicopter crash kills five

Five people on board a helicopter were killed when it crashed into the Caspian Sea yesterday, state television reported. The bodies of four crew and a civilian, plus the helicopter, had been found, a security official told state television Web site. The helicopter, owned by the National Iranian Drilling Company, was carrying an emergency patient from Amir Kabir offshore oil platform when it “disappeared half a kilometer from the oil rig on its way back,” ISNA news agency quoted Behshahr Governor Khalegh Sajadi as saying. “The reason of the crash will not be known until the black box is found,” he added.

IRAQ

Shiite militias legalized

Iraq’s parliament on Saturday voted to fully legalize state-sanctioned Shiite militias long accused of abuses against minority Sunnis, adopting a legislation that promoted them to a government force empowered to “deter” security and terror threats facing the country, like the IS group. The legislation, supported by 208 of the chamber’s 327 members, was quickly rejected by Sunni Arab politicians and lawmakers as proof of the “dictatorship” of the country’s Shiite majority and evidence of its failure to honor promises of inclusion.

LIBYA

Eight loyalist troops killed

At least eight members of pro-government forces were killed on Saturday during a fresh offensive on IS group holdouts in the militants’ stronghold of Sirte, a medical source said. Forces supporting the Government of National Accord launched a bid to retake the city from IS six months ago. They quickly seized large chunks of the city, but the offensive slowed amid an effort to avoid losses and to protect civilians still trapped by the militants. The loyalist forces’ press center said on Facebook that IS had carried out two suicide attacks. It added that a woman had opened fire as troops tried to secure an escape for her from a house retaken from the militants.

PUERTO RICO

Pot screenings scrapped

Government agencies would not screen for marijuana on employee drug tests following an executive order by Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla. Applicants seeking public employment would continue to face screening for some drugs. The order targets agencies where current employees are screened for illegal substance use at the discretion of agency directors. The order was signed on Nov. 19, but announced Saturday. In a statement, the Office of the Governor said the move is part of a broader push by the administration to decriminalize personal marijuana use and possession. The governor last year changed Health Department rules to authorize the medical use of marijuana derivatives.