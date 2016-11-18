Georgia carries out eighth execution

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia

The US state of Georgia on Wednesday carried out its eighth execution of the year, putting to death a man who told a psychiatrist he did not really want to die. but also did not want to continue living in prison.

Warden Eric Sellers told witnesses that Steven Frederick Spears’ time of death was 7:30pm following an injection of the barbiturate pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson.

Spears, 54, was convicted of murder in the August 2001 slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Sherri Holland, at her home in Dahlonega, about 105km northeast of Atlanta.

Spears did not make a final statement and declined to have a prayer read. Within minutes of the lethal drug beginning to flow, he took several deep breaths and swallowed a few times before becoming still.

With Spears’ death, Georgia has executed more people this year than any other state, including Texas, which has executed seven. Three other states — Alabama, Florida and Missouri — have had one execution apiece, for a nationwide total of 18 executions this year.

Eight is the most executions Georgia has done in a calendar year since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. The state executed five inmates last year and five in 1987.

A Georgia Supreme Court summary of the case says Spears killed Holland because he suspected she had become romantically involved with someone else.

Spears came up with four separate plans for her death and ultimately killed her by choking her, wrapping tape around her mouth and face and putting a plastic bag over her head, the summary says.

According to investigators, Spears told Holland when they began dating that if he caught her or heard that she was sleeping with someone else he would “choke her ass to death.”

Toward the end of his confession, Spears said: “I loved her that much. I told her I wasn’t letting her go, and I didn’t.”

He said that he would do it again if he had to.

Spears did not help his attorneys during his trial and automatic direct appeal, and refused to initiate any post-conviction appeals.

About 10 percent of inmates executed in the US have voluntarily waived their appellate rights, though Spears was the first such case in Georgia, said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

“These executions are always problematic because they are cases in which there has not been complete judicial review,” Dunham said, adding that the types of errors that typically result in a death sentence being overturned frequently are unearthed in post-conviction proceedings when a new team of lawyers digs into the case.

Attorney Brian Kammer, executive director of the Georgia Resource Center, which defends death-row inmates, on Monday filed a petition saying there were constitutional violations during Spears’ trial and arguing that he was not mentally competent to make the decision not to pursue post-conviction appeals.

Spears told Butts County Superior Court Judge Thomas Wilson at a hearing on Tuesday that he had been tested and judged competent, and argued he had the right not to pursue post-conviction appeals, according to a transcript.

Lawyers trying to fight his execution were “trying to force their beliefs on me,” he said.

Kammer asked the judge at a hearing on Wednesday to dismiss the petition after two experts found he had the capacity to make a rational choice regarding legal challenges.