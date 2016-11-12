Mysterious metal debris crash-lands in northern Myanmar, state media report

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar

A large metal cylinder thought to be from a Chinese satellite or aircraft fell from the sky and slammed into a jade mining area in northern Myanmar, state media reported yesterday.

The large barrel-shaped object, 4.5m long and just over 1m in diameter, crashed onto property owned by a jade mining company in Kachin State’s Hpakant township on Thursday, the English-language Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported.

Another smaller piece of metal bearing Chinese writing tore through the roof of a house in a nearby village at the same time, the paper said. No one was injured.

ORIGINS

“The metal objects are assumed to be part of a satellite or the engine parts of a plane or missile,” the paper said, adding that authorities were still trying to confirm their origin.

Photographs circulated on social media showed what appeared to be pieces of technological equipment and wiring attached to the inside of the vast cylinder.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang before the hunk of metal landed and then proceeded to bounce about 50m across the mining area before coming to rest in the mud.

The bizarre events came the same day Chinese state media reported Beijing had recently launched a satellite into space.

“It could not be confirmed whether the launch of the satellite and the metal objects found in Kachin State were related,” the paper said.