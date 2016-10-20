Drone to examine possible remnants of Flight MH370

AP, SYDNEY

A ship involved with the deep-sea sonar search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is being fitted with a drone that is to examine several sonar contacts of interest on the remote seabed west of Australia, officials said yesterday.

None of the sonar contacts exhibit the characteristics of a typical aircraft debris field, said the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which is heading up the hunt for the Boeing 777 in a desolate stretch of the Indian Ocean.

However, some of the contacts do exhibit synthetic properties and therefore must be investigated before they can be eliminated as having come from the airplane, the agency said in a statement.

Officials have previously said that more than 20 sonar contacts that crews have picked up in recent months require closer examination by a sonar-equipped underwater drone. They are between 2,700km and 1,900km from the Australian port of Fremantle, where the search ships are based.

Poor weather during the southern hemisphere winter has, until now, prevented the ships from deploying the drone. With the weather improving, the Chinese vessel Dong Hai Jiu 101 is being fitted with a video camera-equipped remotely operated vehicle that is to scrutinize the sonar contacts.

Crews have picked up hundreds of sonar contacts of interest throughout the two-year hunt. The contacts are grouped into three classification levels based on their likelihood of being linked to the airplane.

Contacts dubbed “classification 1” are considered the most likely to have come from the aircraft. None of the recent sonar contacts that the drone is to investigate are in that category.

There have only been two contacts that fit into that category thus far: one turned out to be an old shipwreck and the other was a rock field.

Search crews have so far come up empty in their attempt to find the main underwater wreckage of the airplane, which vanished on March 8, 2014, during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.

The ships have less than 10,000km2 left to scour of the 120,000km2 search zone.

Officials previously said the search would be finished by December.

However, the transport bureau yesterday said it is now likely to take until January or February next year to complete, due to the long stretch of poor winter weather that has hampered search efforts.