Probe of Tianjin mayor shakes up CCP’s ranks

The investigation of the top leader in China’s northern port of Tianjin comes amid a nationwide reshuffle of provincial leadership posts and could add uncertainty to the Chinese Communist Party’s mid-term power transfer next year.

Tianjin Mayor and acting party chief Huang Xingguo (黃興國) is being probed for “serious disciplinary violations,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China’s top anti-graft agency, said on Saturday, using a euphemism for corruption.

The commission statement provided no details about the nature of the allegations.

The move could have broader implications since past leaders of Tianjin — less than an hour’s train ride from Beijing and one of four centrally administered municipalities — have held seats on the party’s elite 25-member politburo. The post was already among the most closely watched as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) reassigns provincial posts ahead next year’s party congress.

As many as 11 members of the politburo — including five of the seven on its supreme Standing Committee — are expected to retire at the twice-a-decade congress. A party plenary session in Beijing next month is expected to help lay the groundwork for that event.

“Tianjin is an important battle ground and the position of its party chief is directly decided by the central leadership,” said Qiao Mu (喬木), a professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University and a political commentator.

Huang’s case pointed to jostling going on before the party congress, Qiao said.

CCP officials have usually been detained when disciplinary investigations are announced and Huang could not be reached for comment.

Huang’s unusually long 20-month stint as interim Tianjin leader took in the massive warehouse fire and chemical explosions in August last year that killed at least 165 people and caused almost US$1 billion in economic losses. He retained his posts even as scores of local government officials and port executives were punished for allowing the large stockpile of hazardous chemicals so close to a residential area, in violation of safety rules.

Huang’s career overlapped with at least three Standing Committee members, including Xi. Huang, 61, spent more than three decades in Zhejiang Province, where he worked under National People’s Congress Chairman Zhang Dejiang (張德江), the party’s No. 3 leader.

Huang was party chief of the port city of Ningbo in 2002, when Xi began a five-year stint in the Zhejiang leadership, first as governor and then party secretary. After being sent to Tianjin in 2003, Huang worked under Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗), who was municipal party chief until ascending to the party’s No. 7 position in 2012.

“Huang didn’t lose his title in the aftermath of the Tianjin explosion, which showed there was some sort of ‘protective umbrella’ covering him,” said Zhang Lifan (章立凡), a Beijing-based historian and political commentator. “It’s hard to say at this moment whether his case was too severe to paper over, or whether Xi wanted to use it to show that he’s ready to punish his own people if justice demands it.”

Had Huang formally assumed the top job in Tianjin, he would have been expected to secure a seat on the politburo. Instead, he become the 10th Central Committee member investigated under Xi and the most senior official probed since ex-Hebei provincial party secretary Zhou Benshun (周本順) was detained in July last year.