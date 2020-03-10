Virus Outbreak: Mask production ramping up with new equipment

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan is ramping up production of surgical masks using newly acquired equipment with a goal of 10 million per day by next week as domestic demand surges amid the COVID-19 epidemic, Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said yesterday.

With delivery of the machines, 60 new production lines have been opened at manufacturing plants across Taiwan, although some of the equipment still needs fine tuning, Shen said.

Taiwan’s daily output of masks is expected to reach 9.2 million on average this week and when the production lines reach full capacity next week, it will be 10 million per day, he said.

President Tsai Ing-wen, left, and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan, second left, inspect an Yi Ting Non-Woven Co mask manufacturing plant in Taoyuan yesterday. Photo: Cheng Shu-ting, Taipei Times

On Thursday last week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said that NT$90 million (US$2.99 million) would be spent to set up another 32 production lines to help meet demand.

The equipment for those 32 lines is expected to be delivered by the end of this month, Chen said.

Taiwan has enough raw materials to produce up to 15 million masks per day until the end of June, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday visited a Yi Ting Non-Woven Co mask manufacturing plant in Taoyuan and thanked everyone involved in the efforts to contain COVID-19.

The company is one of several contracted by the government to help ramp up mask production.

The factory has four machines churning out roughly 400,000 masks per day, Yi Ting said.

Its daily output is expected to rise to 600,000 when it adds two more machines to its production lines, the company said.