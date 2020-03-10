Taiwan is ramping up production of surgical masks using newly acquired equipment with a goal of 10 million per day by next week as domestic demand surges amid the COVID-19 epidemic, Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said yesterday.
With delivery of the machines, 60 new production lines have been opened at manufacturing plants across Taiwan, although some of the equipment still needs fine tuning, Shen said.
Taiwan’s daily output of masks is expected to reach 9.2 million on average this week and when the production lines reach full capacity next week, it will be 10 million per day, he said.
Photo: Cheng Shu-ting, Taipei Times
On Thursday last week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said that NT$90 million (US$2.99 million) would be spent to set up another 32 production lines to help meet demand.
The equipment for those 32 lines is expected to be delivered by the end of this month, Chen said.
Taiwan has enough raw materials to produce up to 15 million masks per day until the end of June, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday visited a Yi Ting Non-Woven Co mask manufacturing plant in Taoyuan and thanked everyone involved in the efforts to contain COVID-19.
The company is one of several contracted by the government to help ramp up mask production.
The factory has four machines churning out roughly 400,000 masks per day, Yi Ting said.
Its daily output is expected to rise to 600,000 when it adds two more machines to its production lines, the company said.
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in
IN DENIAL? While the Taiwanese-American tourist was the first to be diagnosed with the disease, it was a local tour guide who first experienced the onset of symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday rejected a claim by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population that a Taiwanese-American woman who took a trip on the Nile was the source of COVID-19 infections on the cruise ship, saying that a local tour guide was the first person to exhibit symptoms. International media on Friday cited the WHO’s regional office and the ministry as saying in a statement that 12 asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been confirmed on board the vessel after the woman tested positive for the disease after she returned to Taiwan. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw
UNEQUAL PAY: More than 65 percent of women reported a pay gap between men and women, and 31 percent said they are not financially independent More than half of women surveyed said they have experienced workplace discrimination, such as being pressured to answer questions about their plans for marriage and parenthood or being judged by their appearance, a poll released on Thursday by online job bank yes123 showed. The survey, which focused on gender equality and women’s influence in the workplace, found that 62.2 percent of respondents have experienced gender discrimination during a job interview. The No. 1 experience they reported was being asked when they would get married and have kids, followed by being criticized for their height, weight or appearance, and being asked about