Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday said he has received several calls from foreign missions in Taiwan to learn from the nation’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Three times, the ministry has hosted ambassadors and representatives to explain the nation’s prevention measures, Wu said in response to media queries, adding that they were grateful for the explanations.
He has also received telephone calls from many of them who say that Taiwan’s response has been successful and hope their governments would learn from Taiwan’s experience, Wu said.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
Due to the outbreak and with cases on the rise in Europe, the government is still observing the situation to see whether it would be appropriate to send a delegation to this year’s World Health Assembly, which is typically held in May in Geneva, Switzerland, he said.
Later at a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Ma Wen-chun (馬文君) asked Wu whether ministry personnel stationed abroad have epidemic prevention supplies from the country they are in.
Wu said they did not, but the ministry sends supplies to its offices abroad as needed.
The ministry sends about 460 surgical masks per week to its personnel abroad, he said.
Overseas offices in countries for which the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has issued a level 1, 2 or 3 advisory are asked what they need, the ministry said.
With the CECC’s approval, the ministry on Feb. 22 began sending masks to personnel overseas and each person is eligible for one per day, it said, adding that the CECC on Friday approved the distribution of masks to dependents of ministry personnel stationed abroad.
In other news, a Taiwanese man who often travels to Thailand for work on Saturday said that a gymnasium in Thailand canceled his membership and asked him to leave the premises.
He was taken to a police station and although he was released, the situation was unreasonable and he is planning to file a lawsuit, the man said.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand yesterday said it is assisting the man.
The situation was an isolated case and the government regrets that a Taiwanese was treated this way, Wu said.
Thailand’s government does not have policies that “discriminate” against Taiwanese, so the government would not be issuing retaliatory measures, Wu said.
The case stemmed from the gym’s policy of prohibiting use by members who had traveled to infected areas within 14 days prior, the representative office said.
As the policy was only presented in Thai and the gym unilaterally canceled the man’s membership, he believes his personal data was violated and sought help, it said.
Representative to Thailand Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) said that the office would communicate with the gym to let it know that Taiwan is not on a Thai government list of restricted nations.
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in
IN DENIAL? While the Taiwanese-American tourist was the first to be diagnosed with the disease, it was a local tour guide who first experienced the onset of symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday rejected a claim by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population that a Taiwanese-American woman who took a trip on the Nile was the source of COVID-19 infections on the cruise ship, saying that a local tour guide was the first person to exhibit symptoms. International media on Friday cited the WHO’s regional office and the ministry as saying in a statement that 12 asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been confirmed on board the vessel after the woman tested positive for the disease after she returned to Taiwan. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw
UNEQUAL PAY: More than 65 percent of women reported a pay gap between men and women, and 31 percent said they are not financially independent More than half of women surveyed said they have experienced workplace discrimination, such as being pressured to answer questions about their plans for marriage and parenthood or being judged by their appearance, a poll released on Thursday by online job bank yes123 showed. The survey, which focused on gender equality and women’s influence in the workplace, found that 62.2 percent of respondents have experienced gender discrimination during a job interview. The No. 1 experience they reported was being asked when they would get married and have kids, followed by being criticized for their height, weight or appearance, and being asked about