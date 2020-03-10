The WHO should declare the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, health experts at National Taiwan University’s (NTU) College of Public Health said yesterday, adding that the government should bolster disease prevention measures at long-term care centers.
College dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) said that the WHO recently announced that the global death rate for the novel coronavirus is 3.4 percent, higher than previous estimates of about 2 percent, while more than 100 countries have reported confirmed cases.
“The NTU College of Public Health wants to represent the professional point of view and urge the WHO to announce the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic,” Chan said. “If these standards do not meet the criteria for a pandemic in international health regulations, then we do not know what else could be called a pandemic.”
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
Chan last week said that the COVID-19 global death rate was about 2 percent and its transmissibility — the average number of people one case infects — was about 2.2, so he had suggested control measures of keeping space between people and reserving sufficient medical capacity.
However, the measures he advised last week referenced the 1968 H3N2 flu pandemic, but according to Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, COVID-19 might be the “once-in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about,” meaning it could be as severe as the 1957 H2N2 pandemic, so preparations should be made accordingly, Chan said.
Local transmission of COVID-19 is likely to occur in the near future, which will become the most difficult period of disease prevention, he said, adding that emphasis should be put on the prevention and control measures at hospitals and long-term care centers.
NTU Institute of Health Policy and Management associate professor Chen Ya-mei (陳雅美) said that a Hong Kong study suggests that the COVID-19 incidence and fatality rates among people aged 70 or above are about three times those for the population, while the fatality rate among people aged 80 or above might reach 15 percent.
In addition, clusters of confirmed cases have been reported in long-term care centers in the US and Australia, implying that elderly people are a high-risk group, Chen said.
Referencing guidelines issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chen said that disease prevention resources provided to long-term care centers should be the same as for hospitals, including protective clothing and masks, as well as offering online disease prevention training courses for caregivers.
The government should offer bonuses for long-term care center personnel and postpone annual assessments of care facilities so that they can focus on disease prevention, she said.
People should keep a social distance of 1.8m to 2m to prevent transmission of the virus, she said.
Taiwan is in the early stage of COVID-19 local transmission, which can easily lead to outbreaks within long-term care facilities, she said, adding that there are about 210,000 people in long-term care, or about 780,000 people if their family members and care facility personnel are included.
The government, academics and industry should cooperate to enhance disease prevention in long-term care facilities, she said.
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in
IN DENIAL? While the Taiwanese-American tourist was the first to be diagnosed with the disease, it was a local tour guide who first experienced the onset of symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday rejected a claim by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population that a Taiwanese-American woman who took a trip on the Nile was the source of COVID-19 infections on the cruise ship, saying that a local tour guide was the first person to exhibit symptoms. International media on Friday cited the WHO’s regional office and the ministry as saying in a statement that 12 asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been confirmed on board the vessel after the woman tested positive for the disease after she returned to Taiwan. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw
UNEQUAL PAY: More than 65 percent of women reported a pay gap between men and women, and 31 percent said they are not financially independent More than half of women surveyed said they have experienced workplace discrimination, such as being pressured to answer questions about their plans for marriage and parenthood or being judged by their appearance, a poll released on Thursday by online job bank yes123 showed. The survey, which focused on gender equality and women’s influence in the workplace, found that 62.2 percent of respondents have experienced gender discrimination during a job interview. The No. 1 experience they reported was being asked when they would get married and have kids, followed by being criticized for their height, weight or appearance, and being asked about