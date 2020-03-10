Political Developments: Petition to recall Han sent to Kaohsiung commission

A petition to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was delivered to the Kaohsiung City Election Commission after reaching 400,000 signatures, the petition’s lead organizer said yesterday.

“Now that we’ve reached the end of the second stage for the petition, I promise to meet you all in 100 days in a Kaohsiung without Han Kuo-yu,” Chen Kuan-jung (陳冠榮) said.

It would take 40 days to audit the petition, and another 20 to 60 days to prepare for a provisional election, he said, adding that the election would most likely take place on June 13.

Social activist groups WeCare Kaohsiung and Citizens Mowing Action, and the Taiwan Statebuilding Party had worked together on the petition drive.

The groups yesterday met at the Kaohsiung City Government Fengshan Administration Center, and went to the election commission to deliver the signatures, Chen said.

The city’s election commission is supervised by the Central Election Commission, Kaohsiung Information Bureau Director-General Cheng Chao-hsin (鄭照新) said.

The Kaohsiung City Government would respect the Kaohsiung Election Commission’s authority in handling a recall, and would not interfere in the process, he said.

The city government’s primary focus at the moment is combating the spread of COVID-19, he added.

Meanwhile, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday said that the KMT has a responsibility to all its members, and that it would contact Han to see if he required assistance from party headquarters.

