A petition to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was delivered to the Kaohsiung City Election Commission after reaching 400,000 signatures, the petition’s lead organizer said yesterday.
“Now that we’ve reached the end of the second stage for the petition, I promise to meet you all in 100 days in a Kaohsiung without Han Kuo-yu,” Chen Kuan-jung (陳冠榮) said.
It would take 40 days to audit the petition, and another 20 to 60 days to prepare for a provisional election, he said, adding that the election would most likely take place on June 13.
Photo: Chang Chung-yi, Taipei Times
Social activist groups WeCare Kaohsiung and Citizens Mowing Action, and the Taiwan Statebuilding Party had worked together on the petition drive.
The groups yesterday met at the Kaohsiung City Government Fengshan Administration Center, and went to the election commission to deliver the signatures, Chen said.
The city’s election commission is supervised by the Central Election Commission, Kaohsiung Information Bureau Director-General Cheng Chao-hsin (鄭照新) said.
The Kaohsiung City Government would respect the Kaohsiung Election Commission’s authority in handling a recall, and would not interfere in the process, he said.
The city government’s primary focus at the moment is combating the spread of COVID-19, he added.
Meanwhile, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday said that the KMT has a responsibility to all its members, and that it would contact Han to see if he required assistance from party headquarters.
Additional reporting by Lin Liang-sheng
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in
IN DENIAL? While the Taiwanese-American tourist was the first to be diagnosed with the disease, it was a local tour guide who first experienced the onset of symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday rejected a claim by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population that a Taiwanese-American woman who took a trip on the Nile was the source of COVID-19 infections on the cruise ship, saying that a local tour guide was the first person to exhibit symptoms. International media on Friday cited the WHO’s regional office and the ministry as saying in a statement that 12 asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been confirmed on board the vessel after the woman tested positive for the disease after she returned to Taiwan. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw
UNEQUAL PAY: More than 65 percent of women reported a pay gap between men and women, and 31 percent said they are not financially independent More than half of women surveyed said they have experienced workplace discrimination, such as being pressured to answer questions about their plans for marriage and parenthood or being judged by their appearance, a poll released on Thursday by online job bank yes123 showed. The survey, which focused on gender equality and women’s influence in the workplace, found that 62.2 percent of respondents have experienced gender discrimination during a job interview. The No. 1 experience they reported was being asked when they would get married and have kids, followed by being criticized for their height, weight or appearance, and being asked about