The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday said that it would not indict Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) over an author’s allegations of his participation in organ harvesting of Falun Gong members in China.
US author Ethan Gutmann’s 2014 book The Slaughter: Mass Killings, Organ Harvesting, and China’s Secret Solution to Its Dissident Problem suggests that Ko knew about Falun Gong members’ organs being harvested in China and that they might have been used for transplants involving Taiwanese.
“Ko was a potential conduit to Taiwanese patients,” Gutmann told a news conference on Oct. 2, 2018, adding that this created a “perverse incentive” to harvest the organs of Falun Gong members.
Brian Wu (吳祥輝), a political pundit and owner of publisher Butterfly Orchid Cultural Creativity, on Sept. 3, 2018, took out a full-page ad in the Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) that featured excerpts of the firm’s Chinese-language translation of the book.
Wu said that Ko in 2008 arranged for Taiwanese patients to receive transplants in China, was aware that the organs came from Falun Gong members and had bartered with Chinese doctors on their prices.
Ko was also being paid to help China develop its organ transplant system based on Taiwan’s system, Wu said.
In October 2018, Taipei prosecutors summoned Gutmann to court, where he told the judge that, according to his understanding, Ko was “just a middleman” in the procurement of organs, not a “broker.”
Gutmann said that he could not say for certain whether Ko had taken Taiwanese patients to China, adding that Ko had not confirmed to him that he had willingly procured the organs of Falun Gong members.
Ko at the time told prosecutors that Chinese medical authorities were not interested in using Taiwan’s organ transplant system, and that he would not be able to sell them on it.
Prosecutors on Friday said in a statement that there was insufficient evidence that Ko breached provisions of the Punishment of the Crime of Genocide Act (殘害人群治罪條例) to proceed with an indictment.
Citing Ko’s testimony, prosecutors said that while Ko in April 2008 attended a heart and lung transplant summit in China’s Jiangsu Province, where he had heard that some organs in China were taken from Falun Gong members, he was unsure whether the organs were taken from living, dead or brain-dead patients.
As there was insufficient evidence that Ko intended to fully or partly eradicate a particular ethnic or religious group, he could not be indicted in terms of the act, they said.
Taipei City Government deputy spokeswoman Huang Ching-ying welcomed the prosecutors’ statement, saying that the case had caused “unwarranted turmoil and a waste of public resources” during the 2018 mayoral election.
The city government hoped that the announcement would put the public at ease over the issue, and restore confidence in Taiwan’s efforts in the area of medical transplants, she said.
NO CLUSTERS: Taiwan, which will always need to stop diseases from other nations, has done a good job of containing the coronavirus, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only the tip of the iceberg, as some patients only exhibit mild or no symptoms, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday, when sharing responses given in an interview with Japanese media. Chen yesterday wrote on Facebook that he received interview questions on Wednesday at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei from the Japanese-language Sankei News about Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19, the nation’s push for participation in the WHO and his reaction to China’s response to the virus. Taiwan has done a good job of containing the virus, said Chen, an epidemiologist by
DRIVERLESS: Autonomous vehicles are a solution to a shortage of nighttime bus drivers, officials said, with tests being conducted on Xinyi’s dedicated bus lanes The Taipei Department of Transportation yesterday announced that it would start road tests for autonomous buses in May and allow city residents to take part in the trial services beginning in September. The city government is looking to automated buses as a solution to the shortage of nighttime public vehicle drivers, officials from the transportation and information technology departments told a news conference. Following the signing of a letter of intent between the city government and Turing Drive Co last year, the company submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs its “trial project for uncrewed vehicles with innovative technology.” The ministry on
Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft on Friday afternoon flew over the sea southwest of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said. An unspecified number of Chinese H-6 bombers at about 4pm flew over the region before entering the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement. Soon after entering the Bashi Channel, the bombers returned to an unspecified base through the same route, the ministry said. The ministry said that it monitored the flights closely with its advanced joint surveillance system, and reported no irregular action from the aircraft. China has carried out an increasing number of
MORE WORK TO DO: The database only includes information on cases taken to court and does not include details of other victims who were executed without trial Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) presided over 3,195 military court cases during the White Terror era, the most on record, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday as the Taiwan Transitional Justice Database went online. The database has records and photographs of victims of political persecution during the White Terror era, as well as the names and ranks of perpetrators, in the hope of enlightening the public about how such trials were conducted, the commission said. It allows analysis using certain subsets of data, such as ethnicity, gender, place of residence and charge, it said. Then-chief of general staff Chou Chih-jou (周至柔) presided over 2,506 cases,