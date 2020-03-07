To support people undergoing a 14-day home quarantine due to COVID-19, local governments are preparing “quarantine care bags,” with items such as masks, food, soap and access to streaming services.
The Hsinchu City Government said that its kits include masks, a thermometer, a sanitizing agent and trash bags, as well as a variety of food items, such as instant noodles, locally produced rice noodles, ramen and shredded pork, as well as pickled vegetables and canned corn.
In addition to sweet mixed congee, soda crackers and a packet of sweet puffs, the kits would also include access to Line TV and Line Music for 14 days, it said.
Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times
The Hsinchu County Government said it is preparing masks, bleach, soap and a thermometer, as well as an information sheet containing telephone numbers for quarantine-related assistance.
The Pingtung County Government said it would provide communication information in its kits for people that need help during the quarantine period.
The Yunlin County Government said that its kits include information sheets, masks, soap, a towel, packets of dried noodle snacks and a can of sweet mixed congee.
Yunlin also has 300 codes to distribute for unlimited viewing on the app Top News, developed by Taiwan Optical Platform, it said.
The New Taipei City Government said that people would receive “physical and digital care bags,” with the former including 14 masks, information sheets and a care letter from the mayor.
It also has 3,000 codes for 14 days of unlimited viewing on video platforms Catchplay, myVideo and Line TV, it added.
The Taoyuan City Government said that its kit includes small snacks, instant noodles, water bottles, cereal and medicinal herbs to help boost the body’s immune system.
It was also working with Catchplay, Line Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom, KKBox and Shopee to distribute codes for people to stream video and music, and to shop online during the quarantine period, it said.
