Virus Outbreak: Tainan promotes outdoor weddings

By Yang Ching-cheng and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Tainan Tourism Bureau is collaborating with local wedding, travel and hospitality companies to promote outdoor wedding services, hoping to boost tourism amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As people avoid crowded indoor spaces to prevent infection, outdoor tourist destinations are gaining popularity, inspiring the city to launch a special campaign to promote the local wedding and tourism industry, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said yesterday.

People interested in taking part in the Tainan Outdoor Weddings Promotional Activity can apply until Nov. 30, with the first 10 approved applicants to receive from the mayor the same 12 wedding gifts that the city government gave to Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) when she got married in her parents’ hometown in November last year, bureau Director-General Kuo Chen-hui (郭貞慧) said.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che, fourth left, newlyweds, and representatives from tourism and wedding companies hold gifts at a promotional event at Jianshanpi Jiangnan Resort in Tainan’s Liuying District yesterday. Photo: Yang Chin-cheng, Taipei Times

The other approved applicants would receive six of the gifts, Kuo added.

The 12 auspicious gifts Lin received from Huang were bamboo charcoal, rice, sesame oil, salt, soy, vinegar, tea, a silk quilt, longan honey, burdock roots, a rush-woven bag and a wedding cake.

“Tainan has a lot to offer, including tasty food, nice tourist sites and great wedding-related services, so the city hopes that people follow in Lin’s footsteps and choose it as the place they tie the knot,” Huang said.

Information about the promotion is available online at www.twtainan.net/zh-tw/event/activitydetail/3881.