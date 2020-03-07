It is “very likely” that COVID-19 would spread across North America and Europe in 30 days, and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is doing all it can to prevent such a scenario from affecting the nation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told lawmakers yesterday.
During a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) asked Chen for his view on a report published on Sunday that said the US Department of Defense expects COVID-19 to become a “global pandemic” in the next 30 days.
It is “very likely” that the epidemic would spread across North America and Europe in the next 30 days, said Chen, who heads the center.
Photo: Chen Chih-chu, Taipei Times
Taiwan has escaped the first wave of COVID-19 outbreaks that began in China and contained the virus, and the center is making preparations against a second wave of outbreaks that are likely to originate in Europe, he said.
Quoting Chen, who said that it is impossible for the nation to avoid a community spread of COVID-19 “in the long term,” Hung asked Chen to define “long term.”
“We hope to make it as long term as possible,” Chen said.
Asked if it meant three months, six months or a year, Chen said that if the nation could prevent a community spread for a year, it would “have won the battle,” and if it is able to prevent such an occurrence in six months, it would be “quite a success.”
However, the nation would still be at risk of a community spread over the next three months, which is the “critical period” to determine the likelihood of such a scenario, he said.
Hung then asked why the CECC has not issued a level 3 “warning” travel advisory for Japan, which, as of yesterday, had “more than 1,000 confirmed cases.”
Chen corrected him, saying that cases confirmed aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship do not count as originating in Japan.
Excluding the confirmed cases aboard the ship, Japan had about 300 cases, which is more serious than Taiwan, considering the difference in the two nations’ population sizes, but not more serious than Italy, Chen said.
When the center issued a level 2 “alert” for Italy, it had 229 confirmed cases, but the nation has a population of about 60 million compared with Japan’s 120 million, he said.
There has not been a surge in the number of confirmed cases in Japan over the past several days, which means that neither the concentration of COVID-19 patients nor the speed at which the virus is spreading in Japan warrants a level 3 advisory, he said.
NO CLUSTERS: Taiwan, which will always need to stop diseases from other nations, has done a good job of containing the coronavirus, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only the tip of the iceberg, as some patients only exhibit mild or no symptoms, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday, when sharing responses given in an interview with Japanese media. Chen yesterday wrote on Facebook that he received interview questions on Wednesday at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei from the Japanese-language Sankei News about Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19, the nation’s push for participation in the WHO and his reaction to China’s response to the virus. Taiwan has done a good job of containing the virus, said Chen, an epidemiologist by
DRIVERLESS: Autonomous vehicles are a solution to a shortage of nighttime bus drivers, officials said, with tests being conducted on Xinyi’s dedicated bus lanes The Taipei Department of Transportation yesterday announced that it would start road tests for autonomous buses in May and allow city residents to take part in the trial services beginning in September. The city government is looking to automated buses as a solution to the shortage of nighttime public vehicle drivers, officials from the transportation and information technology departments told a news conference. Following the signing of a letter of intent between the city government and Turing Drive Co last year, the company submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs its “trial project for uncrewed vehicles with innovative technology.” The ministry on
Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft on Friday afternoon flew over the sea southwest of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said. An unspecified number of Chinese H-6 bombers at about 4pm flew over the region before entering the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement. Soon after entering the Bashi Channel, the bombers returned to an unspecified base through the same route, the ministry said. The ministry said that it monitored the flights closely with its advanced joint surveillance system, and reported no irregular action from the aircraft. China has carried out an increasing number of
MORE WORK TO DO: The database only includes information on cases taken to court and does not include details of other victims who were executed without trial Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) presided over 3,195 military court cases during the White Terror era, the most on record, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday as the Taiwan Transitional Justice Database went online. The database has records and photographs of victims of political persecution during the White Terror era, as well as the names and ranks of perpetrators, in the hope of enlightening the public about how such trials were conducted, the commission said. It allows analysis using certain subsets of data, such as ethnicity, gender, place of residence and charge, it said. Then-chief of general staff Chou Chih-jou (周至柔) presided over 2,506 cases,