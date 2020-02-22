Virus Outbreak: State firm selling sanitizers at convenience stores

By Wu Chun-feng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

A second state-run company yesterday announced that starting on Monday, it would sell 75 percent alcohol hand sanitizers at the nation’s four major convenience store chains, as part of government efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The sanitizer, sold in 300ml bottles, will be available in nearly 20,000 outlets of the four major chains, Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp (TTL) said.

The move would expand the number of sales outlets from TTL-run stores and 6,000 National Health Insurance partner pharmacies that already sell the product.

To meet surging public demand, five TTL plants have prioritized production of 75 percent alcohol hand sanitizers, rolling out 200,000 bottles per day, the company said, adding that each person is limited to one bottle, priced at NT$40, per purchase.

TTL added that it would start selling 60ml and 100ml sanitizers in the middle of next month.

Another state-run company, Taiwan Sugar Corp, on Wednesday began selling hand sanitizers at FamilyMart convenience stores across the nation.

Minors are barred from buying the alcohol product by law, Taiwan Sugar said.

In related news, Tainan Chi Mei Medical Center dermatologist Cheng Pai-shan (鄭百珊) yesterday said that whenever possible, people should use water to wash their hands instead of alcohol, which could cause dryness and eczema in some people.

Cheng said there has been a 20 percent increase in the number of people visiting the hospital because of hand eczema.

Medical personnel who constantly disinfect their hands with medical-grade alcohol have exhibited symptoms of eczema, such as dry or itchy hands, Cheng said, adding that hairdressers and cooks are also vulnerable to the disease.

Common symptoms of eczema are dry, itchy, rough, peeling and chapped hands, which are painful if alcohol is used, she said.

While alcohol is an effective disinfectant, it can also irritate the skin, she said.

People should use water whenever possible to clean their hands, she said, adding that using lotion after washing with water or alcohol can help the skin retain its moisture.

Cheng added that some patients had visited the hospital thinking that the discomfort they were experiencing came from using too much alcohol, when they actually had a fungal infection.

She urged people to see a doctor as soon as possible if they feel discomfort to obtain timely treatment.