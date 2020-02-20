Man questioned over killing of woman in Hsinchu

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Hsinchu City police yesterday questioned a man over the alleged killing of a woman, whose body was recovered from a mountain road in Taoyuan.

Hsinchu prosecutors and police officers on Tuesday found the 34-year-old man, surnamed Lin (林), in Yunlin County, after the woman’s teenage daughter reported her missing.

Lin was having an affair with the 45-year-old woman, who was living with her daughter in Hsinchu City, prosecutors said.

Police reviewed surveillance cameras to track the couple’s movements prior to the alleged murder, and found that they went to a hotel on Sunday night.

Lin drove off in his car the next morning and returned at about noon, but there was no sign of the woman, the footage showed.

During questioning, Lin told police that they were in a relationship and went to the hotel for romantic getaways.

However, he checked the messages on the woman’s mobile phone while she was taking a shower and found that she was also involved with other men, police quoted Lin as saying.

They started to quarrel and Lin allegedly strangled her in a fit of anger until she stopped breathing, police said.

The next morning, he transported the body to a mountain road in Taoyuan and dumped it there and returned to check the hotel room, before heading to his father’s residence in Yunlin to hide, police quoted Lin as saying.

The woman’s daughter notified the police after failing to reach her over the phone, which eventually led police to identify Lin as the prime suspect.

After questioning, Lin led police and prosecutors to the mountain road, where officials recovered the body, which had contusions and swelling on the neck.

Investigators yesterday examined the body and collected evidence where the body was found.

Lin faces murder charges, police said.

Separately yesterday, Kaohsiung police arrested a suspect after a man, surnamed Wang (王), sought help in a restaurant for a stab wound in the abdomen.

A preliminary investigation found that the attack stemmed from debt collection after Wang, 50, went looking for a man, surnamed Lee (李), to collect NT$100,000.

They met in the morning and began to quarrel over the money, police said.

Lee then allegedly stabbed Wang, who sought help at a street eatery, where the staff called the police and paramedics, who rushed Wang to hospital.

Police captured Lee in Fongshan District (鳳山) a few hours later and said that he faces attempted murder charges.

In Taichung, prosecutors said that two teenagers have been taken in custody for allegedly assaulting and robbing a taxi driver last week.

The driver was stabbed several times, but he received treatment at a hospital and is not in a critical condition, they said.

The alleged attackers, aged 19 and 17, hailed the cab, and one of them allegedly pulled a knife and demanded that the driver hand over his money.

The driver started to run, but the teenagers caught and allegedly stabbed him several times, before returning to the cab to allegedly steal his cash.