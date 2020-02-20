Legislative watchdog calls for increased transparency

By Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Citizen Congress Watch (CCW) yesterday met with Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) to push for increased transparency and professionalism in the Legislative Yuan, the legislative watchdog said.

You said that the legislature could consider developing an improved version of the Parliament Broadcast IVOD service, which provides live broadcasts of legislative sessions, as well as archived recordings of past sessions.

The most important issue discussed at the meeting was the need for legislative professionalism, and the legislature’s right of consent to the appointment of personnel, You said.

The group’s hope that budgets could be examined within the legally stipulated time frame, and that the legislature could enact legislation to ensure this happens were good suggestions and would be taken into consideration, he said.

Asked whether he could improve the legislature or its public image during his time in office, You said he would continue to build on the foundation of reform that his predecessor, Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), started to promote when he was in office.

You said he had asked Legislative Yuan Secretary-General Lin Chih-chia (林志嘉) to look into improving the parliamentary broadcast service.

CCW director-general Wu Kun-lu (吳鯤魯) thanked You for working toward the realization of the group’s goals.

The broadcast service had been watched by more than 200 million viewers, and it has been very helpful for Taiwanese living abroad to feel connected with the nation and to keep them up-to-date on national issues, Wu said.

The group hopes that even more substantial content could be made accessible through the service’s Web site, Wu said.

“Without a good legislature, there is no good nation,” Wu said, adding that he hoped the legislature would continue working toward national reform.

Many companies and people have been reluctant or unable to donate to different causes because of concern over the COVID-19 outbreak, Wu said, adding that he hoped the public would continue to support the organization, which has been supervising the legislature since 1987.