Virus Outbreak: Rapper’s new song slams WHO for barring Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese rapper Dwagie (大支) blasts the WHO for excluding Taiwan in the global fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in his latest song released yesterday.

In the song titled WHO, which has with English lyrics, the rapper opens with the line: “Health for all, leaving no one behind,” which is the stated goal of the international organization.

However, the WHO has long excluded Taiwan from participation due to Chinese pressure, even though it is known globally for its medical expertise, he says in the song.

Dwagie criticized the global organization for thinking that “politics matter when human life is on the line.”

The song also accuses China of failing to do its job in preventing the outbreak, instead focusing more on clamping down on the spread of news regarding the virus.

The three-minute song also says that the WHO should change its name to “Winnie Happy Organization,” referring to a satirical comparison between Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and popular children’s cartoon character Winnie the Pooh, whose images have been banned in China.

Dwagie said on Facebook that the song was written to express his view that the enjoyment of health should be a universal right without discrimination based on race, religion, political beliefs or economic or social conditions.

The 35-year-old rapper is known locally for using his music to express his views on controversial issues.

Between 2009 and 2016, Taiwan participated in the annual World Health Assembly, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, as an observer.

However, since 2017, the WHO has not invited Taiwan to the assembly, in line with Beijing’s hardline stance on cross-strait relations since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party took office in May 2016.

A number of governments, including Canada, Japan and the US, have over the past few weeks renewed their support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the assembly as an observer amid the COVID-19 outbreak.