Content agency to debut at European Film Market

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency is to make its international trade fair debut at the European Film Market in Berlin next week, the agency said yesterday.

Founded last year to promote Taiwanese cultural content, the agency would be taking three Taiwanese films — including Chi: The Method of Breathing (氣) by director Liu Yi (劉易) — to the event as part of its IP Showcase initiative, it said.

Last year, the Golden Horse Film Project Promotion platform presented Chi with the MM2 Creative Award and the Content Digital Film Award.

The agency is expected to participate in 20 international trade fairs this year, its president, Hu Ching-fang (胡晴舫), said at a news conference in Taipei.

The European Film Market opens on Thursday next week, alongside the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, also known as the Berlinale.

Director Tsai Ming-liang’s (蔡明亮) new film, Rizi (Days) (日子), has been nominated for the Golden Bear, the festival’s top award, the agency said.

Rizi (Days) will be competing with 17 other films, including South Korean director Hong Sang-soo’s The Woman Who Ran and British filmmaker Sally Potter’s The Roads Not Taken, it said.

The film, which stars Golden Horse Award-winning actor Lee Kang-sheng (李康生) and Laotian actor Anong Houngheuangsy, is to premiere at the festival, the agency said.

Tsai previously received a Silver Bear for outstanding artistic contribution at the festival in 2005 for his film The Wayward Cloud (天邊一朵雲), it said.