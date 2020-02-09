Virus Outbreak: People who transit through China to be quarantined

Staff writer, with CNA

Starting tomorrow, travelers who have transited through China, Hong Kong or Macau on their way to Taiwan would be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival, the Central Epidemic Command Center said.

The new policy, announced on Friday by Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, considerably tightens restrictions that previously only applied to people who had traveled in those regions.

Taiwan yesterday reported one more confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases confirmed in the nation to 17.

Taiwan has three types of 14-day quarantines that vary in their level of severity, the center said.

The first, which the government calls “home isolation,” is used for people who have come in contact with confirmed cases of the virus, it said.

Those under home isolation would receive health checks from medical authorities twice each day and are to be electronically monitored via their cellphones, it added.

The second type, which the government calls “home quarantine,” is applied to people who have recently traveled in or transited through China, Hong Kong or Macau, the center said.

Those under “home quarantine” are to receive daily health check calls from their borough warden and would also be under electronic surveillance through their cellphones, it said.

People who breach the terms of their home isolation or quarantine could face penalties, such as mandatory medical isolation, under the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), it added.

People suspected to be infected with the coronavirus, but who have tested negative and meet the terms for “home isolation” to be lifted are to engage in “self-health management” for 14 days, the center said.

People under “self-health management” should take their temperature twice a day, wear a surgical mask and minimize their time in public, as well as immediately report any possible symptoms to medical authorities, it said.