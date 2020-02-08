Virus Outbreak: New government awareness campaign says masks are not needed on bus, MRT

By Lee Hsin-fang and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, staff writer and CNA

A government disease prevention and awareness TV spot yesterday stated that wearing masks on a bus or MRT metropolitan rail system was unnecessary for healthy people.

The Executive Yuan invited disease prevention experts and physicians to produce short videos that began airing on TV channels earlier this week to help prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCov).

The latest video features physician Chen Mu-jung (陳木榮) explaining that no community infection of 2019-nCoV has been identified in Taiwan, and people in good health do not need to wear a mask when riding public transportation.

“Masks should be saved for those truly in need, such as medical staff and sick patients,” Chen said in the video.

However, a government official yesterday added that people should wear masks when taking a flight.

Meanwhile, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) said that more than 1 million disposable surgical masks were sold on Thursday, when a new rationing system was rolled out as part of the government’s efforts to ensure a consistent supply.

Under the new system, launched at 9am on Thursday, Taiwanese and foreign nationals are permitted to buy two masks per week at NT$5 each at drugstores and pharmacies on alternating days, based on the last digit of their national identification card, Alien Resident Certificate or entry permit.

NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said the first day went relatively smoothly, except for a few technical glitches with the computerized system, which were quickly resolved.

Each NHIA-contracted drugstore is allotted 200 adult masks and 50 children’s masks per day, the agency said.

People whose identification numbers end in an odd digit may purchase masks on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while those with even numbers can buy masks on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, it said.

Chiayi Mayor Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠) called on the central government to allow people with special medical conditions to buy more than two disposable masks per week.

The government said that it would review the policy on a weekly basis and make any necessary adjustments.