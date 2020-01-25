Taipei office releases list of legitimate pet hotels

By Yang Hsin-hui, Liu Pei-fen and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

The Taipei City Animal Protection Office has released a list of legitimate pet hotels in Taipei for people looking for a place to leave their pets during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The holiday started on Thursday, the day before Lunar New Year’s Eve, and runs until Wednesday next week.

Prices at pet hotels are similar to regular hotels, with charges depending on the type of services needed and rates going up during holidays, a pet hotel named HAPet Co said.

Another pet hotel named D&Y Luxury Pet Salon and Hotel said that it charges its clients based on the type of room requested, as well as the weight of the pet.

For a regular room for a pet weighing less than 5kg, the rate is NT$700 per day, while pets weighing between 5kg and 10kg would be charged NT$800 a night, the hotel said, adding that all fees are doubled during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The office said that its list has been reviewed by a panel composed of animal protection groups, experts, store representatives and office personnel.

The pet hotels were graded based on how pets were treated, the facilities and store policy regarding consumer rights, the office said.

The panel had selected a total of 83 stores offering pet hotel services in the municipality, the office said.

Meanwhile, the Taichung City Animal Protection Office urged owners to attach leashes to dog collars or keep their pets in roller cages to prevent them from running off or getting lost in case they are scared by firecrackers.

Owners should also keep an eye out for their pets when venturing into crowded areas, the office said.

They should be cautious about sharing their food with their pets or overfeeding them, as these have typically been the causes of pets developing gastroenteritis, it said.