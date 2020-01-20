Authority warns of congestion on Suhua Highway

Staff writer, with CNA

Traffic on the upgraded Suhua Highway, which opened on Jan. 6, is likely to be heavily congested during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday, the Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) said yesterday.

On the southbound lanes of the highway heading toward Hualien, heavy traffic can be expected on Thursday and Saturday, as well as on Monday and Wednesday next week, the agency said in a statement.

Traffic is expected peak on the southbound lanes on Saturday, with about 19,000 vehicles, it said, adding that the heaviest congestion should be between 5am and 5pm.

On the northbound lanes, the worst congestion would likely be on Tuesday next week, the second to last day of the holiday, when about 22,000 vehicles are likely to be traveling in the direction of Suao Township (蘇澳), particularly between 8am and 8pm, the agency said.

Only cars and buses are allowed on the upgraded highway, while motorcycles are permitted only on the section that runs through Renshui Tunnel (仁水隧道).

The agency said that it is still evaluating whether trucks should be allowed on the 38.8km Suhua Highway, which covers three sections along Taiwan’s east coast — from Suao (蘇澳) to Dongao (東澳) in Yilan County, from Nanao (南澳) in Yilan to Heping (和平) in Hualien County, and from Hejhong (和中) to Dacingshuei (大清水) in Hualien.