Hsinchu opens enlarged animal protection park

By Liu Pei-fen and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Hsinchu City Animal Protection and Education Park is to be officially opened today with the goal of raising public awareness of animal protection, and offering the best care and veterinary services for cats and dogs.

The park has been upgraded to improve its animal-friendly facilities, with five times as much space as the old park, the Hsinchu City Government said, adding that it can accommodate 400 animals at once.

The new facilities include premium living spaces, a music system, training classrooms, and a quarantine and inspection space, while it has veterinary equipment such as a digital X-ray and a color Doppler ultrasound scanner, which can check for problems with blood flow, the city said.

Construction of the new park took two-and-a-half years, with work completed at the end of last year, it said, adding that it hopes Hsinchu would become a leader in life education and boost awareness of animal protection.

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) last week said that the old park was too small, so the city invested NT$155 million (US$5.17 million) to build the new shelter.

The new park spans more than 4,400m2, of which 70 percent is outdoor space for animals, Lin said.

The city government spent NT$9 million on veterinary equipment, adding ultrasound teeth cleaners and an anesthesia machine to offer the best animal healthcare, Hsinchu Department of Economic Development Director-General Chang Li-ko (張立可) said.

Research has shown that classical music helps dogs relax and reduces barking, the park office said.

A music system that covers the entire park stabilizes animals’ emotions, it said.

The park has spaces, where trainers can teach cats and dogs to be more sociable, increasing their chances of adoption, the office said.

Dogs and cats new to the park would undergo a full examination, receive vaccines and be quarantined before being allowed with other animals, minimizing the spread of communicable diseases, it said.

People can join tours of the park, it said.

It encourages animal lovers to volunteer to help by walking the dogs and training cats, which helps make Hsinchu a pet-friendly city, it said.