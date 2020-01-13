2020 Elections: Chen Shui-bian decides to retire from politics

Staff writer, with CNA

Former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), spiritual head of the Taiwan Action Party Alliance (TAPA), announced yesterday that he is withdrawing from politics and bid farewell to his supporters.

Chen, popularly known as “A-bian,” served as Taiwan’s president from 2000 to 2008.

He made the announcement in a statement after the party failed to win any seats in Saturday’s legislative elections.

“I could not sleep last night and engaged in deep reflection,” Chen said.

“I fought the battle, but as the gardener of this small tree [TAPA], I feel it is beyond my ability to water, tend and watch it grow anymore,” he said.

“I am resigning, and would like to thank everyone for their support and votes, as well as those who have accompanied me from the very beginning to today,” Chen said.

TAPA, created by Chen with the backing of supporters of Taiwanese independence, was launched in Taipei on Aug. 18 last year.

The party advocates independence and seeks Taiwan’s entry into the UN.

In a video shown at the party’s launch, Chen said he believed that TAPA could secure 1 million votes in the legislative elections and win at least three seats or surpass the 5 percent threshold required for at-large seats.

Chen, embroiled in corruption scandals from his time as president, was first detained incommunicado on Nov. 12, 2008, and released on Dec. 13, 2008, after being charged.

He was detained again on Dec. 30, 2008, for nearly two years and after being sentenced to 20 years in prison on a series of corruption charges, began serving his sentence on Nov. 11, 2010.

Chen has maintained that his incarceration was the result of a political vendetta by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) for his pro-independence views.

He was in prison until January 2015, when he was released on medical parole.

On Nov. 5 last year, Chen had his medical parole extended to Feb. 4 — the 20th time he has received an extension.