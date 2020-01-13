Murder suspect found dead in apparent suicide

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Keelung police last night found a man’s body in a building, with preliminary checks indicating that he was likely a 45-year-old surnamed Lin (林), who is a murder in the murder of a 26-year-old Chinese-Malaysian woman surnamed Teng (鄧).

Although evidence needs to be examined and an autopsy is required, police said they believe the body was Lin’s.

He apparently committed suicide, they said.

Teng’s dismembered remains were found on Saturday, with body parts wrapped in quilts placed in two cardboard boxes.

Investigators said that evidence suggested Lin’s involvement in the killing and moving of the body.

Teng’s cousin, who lives in the same building as Teng in Taipei, on Monday last week reported her missing, which led to a police search.

They found her body in a mountainous area in Keelung on Saturday.

Members of Teng’s family are to board a flight from Kuala Lumpur today to help authorities and make funeral arrangements, the Central News Agency reported.

Investigators said that Lin had a criminal record, including a sentence for tying a woman up and robbing her.

He and Teng had known each other and were living in subdivided suites on the same floor of a building in Wanhua District (萬華), they said.

The investigation began after Teng did not show up at work, a restaurant in Taipei, and her cousin went to the Wanhua Police Precinct to report her as missing.

Investigators went to the woman’s rented apartment on Tuesday morning, where they interviewed neighbors, one of whom was Lin.

Police later returned to the property after officers reported the smell of strong disinfectant at the residence, but Lin was not there.

Surveillance videos showed Lin carrying two boxes from the building on Tuesday afternoon, investigators said, adding that he drove a white car.

Police named Lin as the prime suspect after they tracked his movements via his smartphone’s GPS to the site where Teng’s body was found.

Neighbors said that they heard loud arguments from the residences on Monday last week.

Lin had a romantic interest in Teng, but she had rejected his advances, they said.