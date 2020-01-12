For full results, visit the Central Election Commission’s Web site at www.cec.gov.tw.
Sun, Jan 12, 2020 - Page 4 News List
2020 Presidential Election Results: Tsai rallies Taiwan
PUBLIC SUPPORT REBUILT:The Democratic Progressive Party’s Tsai Ing-wen won the presidential vote in 16 of the nation’s counties and municipalities, with the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Han Kuo-yu taking the vote in just six — Hsinchu, Miaoli, Hualien, Taitung, Lienchiang and Kinmen counties
