2020 Elections: Generational battle seen in Saturday’s polls: Wu Nien-jen

By Wu Su-wei / Staff reporter

Saturday’s elections will be a “generational battle,” film director Wu Nien-jen (吳念真) said yesterday as he urged voters to support New Power Party (NPP) legislative candidates.

People who were born in the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s should be society’s “backbone,” but many candidates are from older generations, he told a campaign event in Taipei, adding that the younger generation should “step up.”

Wu, who has appeared in campaign videos endorsing the NPP’s Claire Wang (王婉諭), who came into the national spotlight after her daughter was murdered in Taipei in 2016, and Kao Yu-ting (高鈺婷), said people his age would feel “more at ease” if people like Wang and Kao are in the legislature.

In other developments, Formosa Alliance Chairman Lo Jen-kuei (羅仁貴) said a campaign team has been canvassing for votes as it travels from Taipei to Kaohsiung, having started on Wednesday and is due to arrive in Kaohsiung on Friday.

The pro-Taiwanese independence party has nominated 12 district candidates and six at-large candidates.

Additional reporting by Yu Chao-fu