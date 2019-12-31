Nation gears up for New Year parties

Staff writer, with CNA

Countdown parties and fireworks displays have been organized across the nation to ring in the new year today.

Starting in the capital, the Taipei New Year’s Eve Party at Taipei City Hall Plaza is to begin at 6:30pm and includes rapper Leo Wang (LEO王) and R&B crooner OZI (陳奕凡), both Golden Melody Award winners, as the headline acts.

This year’s Taipei 101 fireworks display is to run for 5 minutes using approximately 16,000 rounds of fireworks in combination with animations on the building’s giant display wall, which is made up of 140,000 LED bulbs and covers the 35th to the 90th floor.

The animations are to feature rare and protected species in Taiwan, such as the leopard cat, Formosan black bear, mikado pheasant and green sea turtle, and include themes such as hope, nature, moving forward and a bright future.

At Miramar Entertainment Park in Taipei’s Dazhi area (大直), the Enjoy Love, Enjoy Life party is to begin at 6:30pm.

Keelung’s New Year Countdown begins at 7:45pm at Keelung Harbor, while Taoyuan’s News Year’s Eve Celebration runs from 7pm until 12:30am tomorrow in front of the High-Speed Rail’s Taoyuan Station.

In central Taiwan, Taichung’s Lihpao Land is hosting a party from 6pm through 1am tomorrow.

Another countdown party is to be held in Taichung from 7pm today until 12:30am tomorrow at a sports park in the city’s Taiping District (太平).

Nantou County is to start rocking the night away with a New Year’s Eve party at 7pm at the county stadium, with another party beginning at the same time in Cingjing Farm’s (清境農場) tourist center parking lot.

At Nantou’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), a party featuring 420 seconds of fireworks is to start at 8pm.

The New Year’s party at Janfusun Fancyworld in Yunlin County is to showcase performances and a 9 minute, 26 second fireworks display.

The Chiayi City Government’s party starts with performances at 6pm at the Chiayi City Municipal Baseball Stadium.

Tainan’s party is to be held from 7pm at Tainan City Art Museum Building 2.

Kaohsiung’s Dream Mall New Year’s Eve Party is from 7pm through 1am tomorrow, while the city’s E-Da World fireworks display is to last 16 minutes and 38 seconds and feature a light display.